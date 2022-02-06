Dolphins hire Mike McDaniel to replace Brian Flores as coach

The Dolphins have their replacement for Brian Flores as head coach.

Miami announced it has named 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head man, The 38-year-old McDaniel spent five seasons with San Francisco, the other three working as run game coordinator and the other as run game specialist. He also made stops with the Falcons, Browns and Commanders.

This is his first stint as a head coach. He takes over a Dolphins team coming off two straight winning seasons, but which hasn’t reached the playoff since 2016.

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel AP

The former Yale receiver is multiracial and is the first head coach of color hired during this cycle. He replaces the fired Flores, who filed a class-action last week against the NFL and all 32 teams over the lack of diversity in the hiring of head coaches and claims Dolphins owner Stephen Ross once offer him $100,000 for each loss. Flores went 24-25 in three seasons has coach.

The 49ers will get two third-round picks compensatory picks.