Dolphins fan misses own proposal in engagement blunder

Timing really is everything.

During Sunday’s Dolphins-Jets game, a fan apparently planned to pop the question via the Hard Rock Stadium jumbotron. Unfortunately, the sweet moment got derailed when the engagement maestro was missing in action as the million-dollar question appeared on the screen.

“So they just did a scoreboard proposal here at Hard Rock. However, when they cut away from this graphic to where the two are supposed to be sitting, the guy wasn’t there!” Connor Hughes of The Athletic tweeted Sunday. “Just the girl, sitting there, hand over mouth! Dude must have been in the concession line lol.”

Fortunately, it seems this Dolphins tale has a happy ending, according to Hughes.

“The guy returned to his seat several minutes later. They cut back to the two. The girl had the ring on her finger. They were talking,” Hughes recounted.

The Dolphins fan had another reason to celebrate, as Miami later defeated the Jets, 31-24, and improved to 7-7.