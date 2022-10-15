Dolphins can produce vs. Vikings

Did you see the surprising, worrisome, yet exciting news recently? According to Variety, Paramount is looking to remake the 1980s-1990s comedy classic “The Naked Gun,” and they’re chasing Liam Neeson for the lead role.

Now that could make for some slapstick fun. Wouldn’t it be great to learn the “Taken” actor has a very particular set of comedic skills? As tough as he is, can he step up into the shoes of the late, iconic Leslie Nielsen? Wouldn’t that be a strange turn of events, if the unexpected “new guy” can rekindle the magic better than most anticipate?

That is essentially the situation in which Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson finds himself this week — with concussions ruling out starter Tua Tagovailoa and putting No. 2 Teddy Bridgewater in the protocol and destined to be either out on the bench this week.

So what are the chances the Dolphins will have offensive success behind Thompson — especially after last week didn’t turn out so well? It might seem as if the Dolphins have a 50/50 chance of success, but only a 10 percent chance of that. Could using Dolphins in you fantasy lineup who are relying on a third-string QB give you that Drano feeling? Sure, big names might feel like your filling out your roster, but their production could leave you feeling hollow inside.

At least that is the whiplash, emotional reaction the Madman — and others, we presume — gets. But perhaps, by the end of the day, Thompson could have an Enrico Pallazzo moment — when fantasy fans are chanting his name.

After all, are you really going to feel comfortable sitting Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle? Is that a way for your fantasy team to die? No! A parachute not opening, getting caught in the gears of a combine, having your bits bit off by a Laplander, that’s the way we wanna go!

Skylar Thompson Cal Sport Media

Benching Hill or Waddle. No thanks. And not just on a whim. Something tells us we’re into something good. And most of it has to do with the Vikings’ defense.

First, they have allowed a touchdown pass in every game except the opener. And they haven’t faced prolific passers — Week 1 Aaron Rodgers has become a horror story, Jared Goff, Andy Dalton, Justin Fields. Yet despite this weak opposition, Minnesota is allowing slightly more than average to opposing fantasy QBs each week. So we think Thompson can do at least OK.

And if he is OK, then we’re not as afraid of others who depend on him. He should take enough attention off the ground game to let Raheem Motert cash in on a unit that ranks in the bottom third of the league versus fantasy RBs and has given up five RB scores in as many games —and at least 17 PPR points to fantasy RBs each week.

Plus, if Thompson does OK, so should Hill and Waddle, and OK for players that good means we’re OK using them in our lineups.

You take a chance every morning crossing the street or sticking your face in a fan. Why not take a chance on Thompson?

Big Weeks

Kirk Cousins QB, Vikings, at Dolphins (FanDuel $7,600/DraftKings $6,000)

Miami gave up eight passing TDs to QBs in the first four games and is giving up nearly seven more fantasy points per week than the league average to opposing QBs. And you get 1 o’clock Kirk!

Kareem Hunt RB, Browns vs. Patriots (FD $6,000/DK $5,700)

Despite the Pats’ post-Tom Brady dip, we still fear Bill Belichick shutting down the opposition’s top player, which for Cleveland is Nick Chubb. If the game plan is for defenders to rally to the ball, one cut-back by shiftier change-of-pace option Hunt could lead to a big score.

Kareem Hunt Getty Images

Chris Godwin WR, Buccaneers, at Steelers (FD $6,800/DK $6,100)

We’re eager to get a fully healthy Godwin, but Pittsburgh is giving up nearly 16 PPR points more than league average vs. WRs. So better health, even if not 100 percent, should be plenty to exploit this unit.

Tyler Boyd WR, Bengals, at Saints (FD $6,000/DK $5,100)

Even if Tee Higgins (ankle) plays, he likely will be less than 100 percent. Expect Boyd to be Cincinnati’s No. 2 passing target this week.

Small Weaks

Najee Harris RB, Steelers, vs. Buccaneers (FD $6,200/DK $6,000)

Our early season fears of his reported Lisfranc issue have ebbed somewhat. Now, it is the general state if disarray of the offense that is most concerning. Don’t expect that to get solved against a stiff Bucs run defense.

Miles Sanders RB, Eagles, vs. Cowboys (FD $7,600/DK $6,200)

Assuming the Eagles put up points against a strong Dallas defense, it most likely will come from big plays in the air attack, rather than Sanders and the ground game.

Miles Sanders Getty Images

Keenan Allen WR, Chargers, vs. Broncos (FD $7,000/DK $6,600)

This might take some nerve, but you might not know Allen’s hamstring status for Monday in time to guarantee you have a fill-in if he sits. And even if he does play, hammys can restrict explosiveness, and Denver has given up just one TD catch to a WR all season.

Kyle Pitts TE, Falcons, vs. 49ers (FD $5,500/DK $4,200)

Also dealing with hamstring injury, if he plays will face a Niners team yet to yield a TD to tight ends. Pitts hasn’t been very good anyway (6.3 PPR average).

Insanity’s Daily Duel

Drew Loftis and Jarad Wilk submit dueling rosters into a DFS contest:

Site: FanDuel

Slate: Sun. main (11 games)

Type: $5 tourney

Top prize: $300K

Pot: $1.65M

Drew’s Crew

QB — Geno Smith (Sea, vs. Ari) $7,400

RB — Kenneth Walker III (Sea, vs. Ari) $6,500

RB — Eno Benjamin (Ari, at Sea) $6,300

WR — Rondale Moore (Ari, at Sea) $5,600

WR — Stefon Diggs (Buf, at KC) ($8,900)

WR — Cooper Kupp (LAR, vs. Car) $9,400

TE — Will Dissly (Sea, vs. Ari) $5,000

Flex — Zach Ertz (Ari, at Sea) $6,000

DEF — Rams (LAR, vs. Car) $4,400

Wilk’s Warriors

QB — Geno Smith (Sea, vs. Ari) $7,400

RB — Kenneth Walker III (Sea, vs. Ari) $6,500

RB — Eno Benjamin (Ari, at Sea) $6,300

WR — Chris Godwin (TB, at Pit) $6,800

WR — Christian Kirk (Jac, at Ind) $7,000

WR —Tyler Lockett (Sea, vs. Ari) $7,500

TE — Zach Ertz (Ari, at Sea) $6,000

Flex — Mark Andrews (Bal, at NYG) $7,800

DEF — Rams (LAR, vs. Car) $4,400

Season risked: $44

Season winnings: Drew $0, Jarad $0