Dog catches home run at Dodgers-Royals spring training game

This could be arguably the greatest game of fetch in spring training history.

In the dog days of spring, with Opening Day getting closer and closer, a dog caught a home run during an exhibition contest on Saturday between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Kansas City Royals at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.

The moment provided some excitement in what otherwise seemed like a monotonous affair, two teams fulfilling their final obligations to play meaningless baseball before the official start of the 2023 MLB season on Thursday.





A dog caught a home run during a Dodgers-Royals spring training game on Saturday. Twitter/@Cut4

The Dodgers were trailing the Royals 5-2 in the seventh inning when prospect Michael Busch blasted the long ball over the wall in left-center field.

And then the community of Dodgers fans were out-hustled by a dog who went and fetched the loose baseball.

The dog was celebrated by those he defeated in the race for a ball, including by a guy (his companion?) wearing a Dodgers jersey with the “number” K-9 on the back of it.





The dog caught the home run hit by Michael Busch. Twitter/@Cut4





One fan took the ball from the dog and held it up in celebration. Twitter/@Cut4

Unfortunately for those fans, that solo home run proved to be the last Dodger run of the game.

The team subsequently lost 6-3.

The last time we saw a dog come away with a baseball was at none other than Citi Field in October, when a golden retriever named Renegade came up with the ball from a Francisco Lindor home run against the Nationals.