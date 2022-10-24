Doesn’t sound like Baker Mayfield is getting Panthers job back

Baker Mayfield’s future with the Panthers is looking bleak.

Interim coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday that quarterback P.J. Walker will start in Sunday’s game against the Falcons, even if Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold (ankle) are healthy.

“As I mentioned (Sunday), it’s going to be tough not to put him back in there and as of right now, I don’t see no reason not to,” Wilks said. “I’m going to evaluate things throughout the week.

“I thought his performance (Sunday) was very impressive in the things that he did, just really commanding the offense, pushing the ball down the field.”

Walker, 27, threw two touchdown passes in Sunday’s win against the Bucs. He was 16-for-22 with 177 yards in his second straight game in place of Mayfield — who was struggling under center before suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 5.

Baker Mayfield on the field ahead of the Panthers-Buccaneers game on Oct. 23, 2022. Getty Images

After the game, Wilks said Walker had an “outstanding performance,” adding that “it’s going to be hard to try to pull him out” of the starting job.

That came after Wilks said last week that his quarterback room is going to compete for the position. At the time — Wilks, who took over after the Panthers fired Matt Rhule following a 1-4 start to the season — would not commit to Mayfield retaining the starting position upon his recovery from a left ankle sprain.

Mayfield returned to practice last week on a limited basis, and could be cleared to return before Sunday. Darnold was designated to return from injured reserve on Oct. 19 after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in August. The Panthers had 21 days to activate Darnold. Jacob Eason backed up Walker on Sunday.

Mayfield, who was traded to Carolina by Cleveland in July, was named the Panthers’ starting quarterback over the summer after beating out Darnold in the preseason.

Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) throws a touch down pass during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 23, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Walker, who is a New Jersey native, starred at Temple and went undrafted in 2017. The quarterback had a brief stint with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, finishing the 2020 season with 1,338 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions. He led the league in both passing touchdowns and passing yards.

The Panthers visit the Falcons in Week 8.