Dodgers vs. Reds prediction: Backing the visitors

Summer’s here, and the time is right for Stitches to be elite. We haven’t picked the Dodgers yet this year, and reader Rob Mittelholtz prefers it that way. “If this messes with the Dodgers’ juju I will send Amber Heard to your house when you’re not home. Try me!” Mrs. Stitches and I will prepare the guest room Rob, but tell Amber to bring her own bedsheets.
L.A. is in Cincinnati. Tony Gonsolin (8-0, 1.42) has come into his own, allowing 10 earned runs over 63+ innings and one run over his past 18 ¹/₃. The Reds’ Tyler Mahle (2-5, 4.46) has been mauled all year, but shut out the Snakes over nine innings in his last outing. Play 10 units on the elite Dodgers.
Filleted! Brandon Nimmo had three hits, Eduardo Escobar had three RBIs and David Peterson improved his record to 4-1 as the Fish were fried by the Mets 6-0. I can understand why Derek Jeter left. I haven’t seen a lineup that bad since Wolf Blitzer, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon worked nights at CNN. We exit spring in good shape though, up +1,232 fishsticks.