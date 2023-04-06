Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks pick: MLB odds, predictions today

Commercial content 21+.



Dustin May and Merrill Kelly are among the only pitchers in baseball yet to give up an earned run ahead of Thursday’s clash between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, which is set for a first pitch at 10:10 p.m. ET.

And while that streak may not last through their second starts, don’t expect a sudden influx of runs, either.

May has long been a player with immense hype and the stuff to back it up, but injuries have limited the Dodgers starter to fewer than 60 innings in each of his first four MLB seasons.

He sure looked healthy in spring training, posting a 2.95 ERA with 20 strikeouts across 18¹/₃ innings.

He carried that momentum into his first start, too, throwing seven scoreless innings against these very Diamondbacks on Friday in the longest start of his career.

He allowed just four of 24 batters to reach base, which is partly to May’s credit and also speaks to the general ineptitude of Arizona’s lineup.

Dustin May Diamond Images/Getty Images

While they’ve posted an elite OPS (.903) through six games, they’ve been below average at generating contact — as they showed last Friday against Kelly, who landed 42 of 74 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs in 3 ²/₃ innings.

With Mookie Betts (ankle), Miguel Vargas (thumb) and Miguel Rojas (groin) all day-to-day, this might not look like the same Los Angeles lineup we’re used to.

Don’t be surprised if this game, like the one last Friday, ends up as a pitchers’ duel.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks pick

Under 8.5 runs (-105, PointsBet)