Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux out for season with torn ACL

Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux out for season with torn ACL

by

Gavin Lux’s injury was as brutal as it looked.

The shortstop was carted off the field during a Dodgers’ spring training game on Monday and an MRI exam revealed Tuesday that he suffered a torn ACL that will cost him the entire 2023 season.

The injury occurred when Lux took a misstep trying to avoid a throw in a game against the Padres. Lux’s right knee appeared to bend the opposite way.

In his absence, the Dodgers expect to send out 23-year-old Miguel Vargas, the 41st-best prospect in all of baseball, in his place. Evaluators have heralded the young phenom’s size and athleticism, which should help him be a plus-hitter in the big leagues.

Lux was set to be the long-term answer at shortstop after a star-studded rotation the past four seasons. The Dodgers have lost three elite-level shortstops in recent years: Trea Turner, Manny Machado, and Corey Seager.

Turner departed in free agency last season, joining the Philadelphia Phillies on a massive $300 million contract. In comparison, Machado left in 2018 and recently signed a $350 million extension with the San Diego Padres. In 2021, Seager departed from Los Angeles and joined the Rangers on a $325 million contract.

While Lux is not yet at the level of those players, he was still a breakout candidate this season. He played 129 games with a .276 average in 2022 and was projected to have a solid 2.8 WAR in 2023.


Gavin Lux during a Dodgers’ spring training game on Feb. 27, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports

Still, the team is loaded with young talent, including seven in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list—this season.