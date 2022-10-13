Dodgers-Padres NLDS game gets visits from a goose

The Dodgers and Padres were in a key part of their Game 2 NLDS battle on Wednesday night, won 5-3 by San Diego, but it didn’t stop a goose from relaxing at Dodger Stadium.

With San Diego clinging to a two-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, a goose made its way onto the field and just set up camp in shallow right-center field. Play continued with the goose on the field until the Padres called on closer Josh Hader to get the final out in the inning. During that time, the goose was escorted, er taken, off the field.

The Fox announcing team of play-by-player Adam Amin and analyst A.J. Pierzynski originally thought it was a duck, but on further review, they learned it was a goose and said so after the commercial break. The goose appeared to get a cheer out of Dodgers fans, as well.

Hader did hold the Dodgers scoreless to close out the eighth inning, and shut down Los Angeles in the ninth to pick up the save. So, in the end, the goose didn’t bring any late-inning magic to the Dodgers.

The best-of-five NLDS is now all even at a game apiece. Game 3 will be on Saturday night in San Diego.