Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is a bargain

Searching for discounts doesn’t make you cheap, it makes you smart — especially with prices on everything from food to gas soaring. (Heck, my car is staying in the garage until I know I need, and I mean need, to go somewhere.)

You have to do everything you can to get more bang for your buck.

When it comes to building your fantasy roster, you should enter your draft knowing which undervalued players are capable of providing early-round production at a cheaper price. Roto Rage knows there are plenty of middle infielders currently flying under the radar who will provide your roster with the depth needed to win it all.

In 2018, the Dodgers’ Max Muncy hit 35 homers with 79 RBIs, 75 runs and a .973 OPS in 137 games. In 2019, he hit 35 homers with 98 RBIs, 101 runs and a .889 OPS in 141 games. In 2021, he hit 36 homers with 94 RBIs, 95 runs and a .895 OPS in 144 games.

From 2018-21, Muncy had the eighth-best walk rate (15.2 percent) and the fourth-most home runs (118). He also ranked 23rd in runs (307), 17th in RBIs (298), 19th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage (.520). His hard-hit percentage ranked 17th (43.6), and his barrel rates and xStats are also among the best in the majors.

Max Muncy USA TODAY Sports

So, why does he have an average draft position of 112.55 (ninth- or 10th-round value), according to Fantasy Alarm? It’s not because of his career .240 average or his 23.9 percent strikeout rate, but rather because he tore the UCL in his left elbow during the regular-season finale in 2021. The unknown scares people, hence the big discount for a player who has easily been a top-50 talent.

Should fantasy owners be concerned about his recovery? No. Entering Friday, he already played in two spring training games (ignore the fact he was hitless with two strikeouts in his first four at-bats, as exhibition stats mean nothing). He will be ready for Opening Day, as he promised. He will also keep his multi-position eligibility (second base and first base), and get his share of DH at-bats while hitting in the middle of an imposing lineup that includes Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

This is one of those discounts fantasy owners cannot (and should not) pass up.

Gleyber Torres USA TODAY Sports

Gleyber Torres struggled during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and hit .259 with nine homers, 51 RBIs and a .697 OPS in 2021, a far cry from the player who hit .275 with 62 homers, 167 RBIs and a .849 OPS in his first two seasons. Those struggles (which, at least for 2021, can be partly attributed to a thumb injury) are a big part of why his ADP has dropped to 162.64, which is an absurdly cheap price for a 25-year-old who already has been an All-Star (twice). Roto Rage feels a bounce-back season coming.

One of Roto Rage’s favorite targets is the Rockies’ Brendan Rodgers. You may be saying to yourself, “Oh, look, another Rockie who benefits from the Coors Field bump. Inspiring choice.” But, you’d be jumping to conclusions, especially since his numbers on the road (.289, 12 HRs, 30 RBIs, 25 runs, .873 OPS in 51 games) were better than those at home (.280, 3 HRs, 21 RBI, 24 runs, .723 OPS in 51 games). Rodgers is a target because he should be playing every day, has 20-plus homer potential and has multiple position eligibility. (And, fine, it doesn’t hurt that he plays at Coors Field.) All of those factors should bring a nice return on his 172.32 ADP.

Here’s one more: The Sleeper in Seattle, J.P. Crawford. His ADP is 313.77, which likely means he’ll be on the waiver wires after your draft, but he has double-digit homer and stolen base potential, finished in the top 40 in runs last year and should be the Mariners’ leadoff hitter (and their lineup improved in the offseason).

SECOND BASEMEN

Trea Turner, LAD Ozzie Albies, Atl Marcus Semien, Tex Whit Merrifield, KC Ketel Marte, Ari Jonathan India, Cin Jorge Polanco, Min Brandon Lowe, TB Jose Altuve, Hou Max Muncy, LAD Javier Baez, Det Jazz Chisholm Jr., Mia Ryan McMahon, Col Tommy Edman, StL Gleyber Torres, NYY DJ LeMahieu, NYY Jake Cronenworth, SD Brendan Rodgers, Col Chris Taylor, LAD Jean Segura, Phi Ty France, Sea Luis Urias, Mil Eduardo Escobar, NYM Kolten Wong, Mil Kiké Hernandez, Bos Gavin Lux, LAD Jonathan Schoop, Det Jeff McNeil, NYM Adam Frazier, Sea Nick Madrigal, ChC David Fletcher, LAA Garrett Hampson, Col Luis Arraez, Min Josh Rojas, Ari Cesar Hernandez, Was Abraham Toro, Sea Jonathan Villar, ChC Luis Garcia, Was Andres Gimenez, Cle Joey Wendle, Mia Nick Senzel, Cin Wilmer Flores, SF Nick Solak, Tex Vidal Brujan, TB Jose Igelesias, Col Nico Hoerner, ChC Tommy La Stella, SF Josh Harrison, CWS Ha-Seong Kim, SF Tony Kemp, Oak

SHORTSTOPS

Trea Turner,LAD Bo Bichette, Tor Xander Bogaerts, Bos Tim Anderson, CWS Francisco Lindor, NYM Trevor Story, Bos Marcus Semien, Tex Wander Franco, TB Jorge Polanco, Min Carlos Correa, Min Javier Baez, Det Corey Seager, Tex Adalberto Mondesi, KC Jazz Chisholm Jr., Mia Dansby Swanson, Atl Fernando Tatis Jr.*, SD Bobby Witt Jr., KC Jake Cronenworth, SD Willy Adames, Mil Gleyber Torres, NYY Amed Rosario, Cle Brendan Rodgers, Col Chris Taylor, LAD Eugenio Suarez, Sea Brandon Crawford, SF Josh Rojas, Ari Gavin Lux, LAD Gio Urshela, Min Luis Urias, Mil J.P. Crawford, Sea Isiah Kiner-Falefa, NYY Oneil Cruz, Pit Nicky Lopez, KC David Fletcher, LAA Miguel Rojas, Mia Didi Gregorius, Phi Luis Garcia, Was Jonathan Villar, ChC Andres Gimenez, Cle Kyle Farmer, Cin Joey Wendle, Mia Josh Harrison, CWS Jose Iglesias, Col Nico Hoerner, ChC Ha-Seong Kim, SD Leury Garcia, CWS Edmundo Sosa, StL Paul DeJong, StL Nick Ahmed, Ari Jose Barrero, Cin

*On IL