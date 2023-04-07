Dodgers fans begin new season with vicious fight

Shorter baseball games aren’t keeping fans from fighting each other.

During the Dodgers’ 5-2 home win over the Rockies on Tuesday, multiple Dodgers fans were seen in a vicious brawl that spanned the concourse in a scary scene.

Security officers and police can be seen trying to break up multiple fights in a video on Twitter, which was posted by @BoxlogoBully.

As seen in the video, authorities eventually captured two men.

One man wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans was held by security — while the other man, who was wearing a blue shirt and Nike sneakers, was seen on his back on the ground.

It’s unclear what started the fight, but security appeared to hone in on the two men being held in the video.





Meanwhile, bystanders on the concourse stood in awe at the melee.

Some people were seen filming the action, while others tried to escape the chaos.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Dodger Stadium has not yet publicly addressed the matter.

It’s unknown if the fans were disciplined by the venue or police.

The fight occurred a week after a marriage proposal on the field at Dodger Stadium went terribly wrong during the team’s 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Opening Day.





A fight broke out on the concourse at Dodger Stadium during a game against the Rockies on April 4, 2023. Twitter/BoxlogoBully

The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks on Friday in the second of four games between the NL West rivals.

Los Angeles defeated Arizona 5-2 on Thursday.