Dodgers dropped ball on Anthony Volpe

The Yankees benefited from a rare Dodgers error.

Heading into the 2019 draft, the Dodgers heavily considered three prospects for their 25th and 31st overall picks — Tulane 3B Kody Hoese, North Carolina 2B Michael Busch and Delbarton (N.J.) School SS Anthony Volpe.

They liked Volpe very much but heard mixed message about his signability.

At one point they heard he’d only sign with the hometown Yankees or the Dodgers, the marquee NL franchise that’s done perhaps the best job drafting and developing in recent years.

Then they heard he was surely going to Vanderbilt.

With the 25th pick, the Dodgers wound up taking Hoese, who has reaching only Double-A Tulsa, where he had a .613 OPS last year.

The Yankees, meantime, used the 30th selection on Volpe, one pick before the Dodgers took Busch, who remains a decent prospect (but not on the level of Volpe), signing him for $2,740,300.

Volpe called signing a “super, super, super tough decision” and told me he had “lots of sleepless nights” about the Yankees versus Vanderbilt decision.

Had it been a team other than the Yankees (or maybe the Dodgers) it would have been easy to go with Vandy.





Anthony Volpe is all smiles as he waves to fans on MLB Opening Day. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

While Volpe’s parents are Yankees fans, they are both doctors, and Volpe told me he intends to eventually get his degree.

Yankees executive Jim Hendry met with the family and told them that while he expected Volpe would become a high draft choice again after attending Vanderbilt, the chances are that this time it might be another team who picked him ahead of the Yankees.

“I didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to play for the Yankees,” Volpe said.

It’s unknown whether Volpe would have signed with the Dodgers. But now that he’s made the Yankees and was tabbed to man arguably the most prestigious position in the game at 21, they surely regret not taking a shot at him.