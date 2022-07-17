Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw favorite to start All-Star Game

Dodgers all-time great Clayton Kershaw looks like the favorite to get the nod to start the All-Star Game at his Dodger Stadium home. Nothing is official, and Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara and Kershaw teammate Tony Gonsolin are having the best seasons so far, but MLB understands that the All-Star Game is a show, and it wants to put on the best show possible. With that in mind, Shohei Ohtani could well get the nod again for the AL, if he’s willing. Rays lefty Shane McClanahan is the likely plan if not Ohtani.

Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game into the eighth inning in his last start. AP

The Braves want to keep All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, who’s having a career year. If form holds, they will make their offer to Swanson just after the Aug. 2 trade deadline. That’s what they did with Freddie Freeman, when they bid $135 million, which turned out to be a much better offer than Freeman figured at the time. Swanson is an Atlanta-area native, and he also saw how the Freeman story played out.

If Swanson does become a free agent, it will be quite another great year for free-agent shortstops. Xander Bogaerts will almost surely opt out, and assuming he maintains health, so will Carlos Correa. NL All-Star SS Trea Turner is also a free agent, making it four.

Folks think Turner prefers to go back to the East Coast. He certainly was upset to originally be traded to the Dodgers (though perhaps not as upset as Freeman seems), but he is thriving on the field, and now back at shortstop after his half year at second base last year.

Christian Yelich is telling folks he is feeling better at the moment, but it’s clear at this point the back issue that cropped up years ago has curtailed his production — moving him from MVP level to the ranks of the average. Earlier this year, he was telling folks he was feeling it in a different part of the back, but he’s said to be doing better now. Which would greatly aid the Brewers, who need the offensive boost.

If Derek Jeter really left the Marlins over his inability to sign Nick Castellanos, that may have been a mistake. Castellanos has a -1.0 WAR to this point for the Phillies, at $100 million. That didn’t seem like a real reason anyway as the Marlins signed Avisail Garcia (while Jeter was still there) and Jorge Soler (post-Jeter).

The Marlins have another strong pitcher on the way, 6-foot-8 Eury Perez, who was getting pitching tips from Alcantara, who’s the early Cy Young favorite. “Absolute star. King Felix-like career waiting for him,” one scout says.

Tony La Russa is expected to manage at least through this season, according to folks I’ve checked with. And maybe through next year, too. I tried White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who responded, “I am surprised that someone who has been around a long time and knows me well would waste time asking a question he knows I’m not going to answer.” Gotta love the Reinsdorf responses — tells it like it is. (And no, I didn’t expect the answer via email.)