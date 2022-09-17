Doc Rivers’ Twitter account hacked amid adult content likes

It was only a matter of time before we learned that Doc Rivers was hacked.

Friday night, while much of the sports world was preparing for a football weekend, internet sleuths started detecting some bizarre behavior from Rivers’ Twitter account. The Sixers coach was ‘liking’ other adult content.

Multiple reports from Sixers reporters indicated that Rivers was hacked.

“I’m told Doc Rivers’ Twitter account was hacked and the Sixers were able to undo the likes and they are getting his account back to full working order,” tweeted John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Doc was informed by a friend about the bizarre activity on his account and it is being taken care of by the team.”

Multiple reports indicate Doc Rivers was hacked amid ‘likes’ of adult content on his Twitter account. Getty Images

Paul Hudrick, who edits Liberty Ballers, a Sixers blog on SB Nation, added: “Confirmed through a source that Doc Rivers’ Twitter account was compromised and the team was working overnight to address it. All of the content has since been unliked and Rivers has full access to his account again.”

Though, Hudrick clarified, as of Saturday morning there were still some hiccups.

“Apparently there is still an issue with resetting his password that the team is working with Twitter to resolve,” Hudrick tweeted.

