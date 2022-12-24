DK Metcalf, other Seahawks go shirtless in frigid Kansas City cold

The Seahawks are unfazed by the frigid cold in Kansas City.

DK Metcalf and a number of other Seattle players, including wideouts Dareke Young and Laquon Treadwell, warmed up shirtless at Arrowhead Stadium before their game against the Chiefs on Saturday.

Metcalf fulfilled a promise he made to reporters earlier this week.

“The cold? No, I’m not worried about it,” he said. “I may go out shirtless for the warmups. I don’t care about the cold.”

The current temperature in Kansas City is 12 degrees with winds of 9 mph. The high on Saturday is slated for a balmy 20 degrees, with a low of 4 degrees.

DK Metcalf and other Seahawks players warmed up shirtless for the team’s game against the Chiefs on Sunday. Getty Images

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, and the Chiefs are 10-point favorites. The two teams have been going in opposite directions of late.

The 7-7 Seahawks have lost four out of five after starting the season 6-3. They are missing Tyler Lockett on Saturday after the star wideout sustained a hand injury in last week’s loss to the 49ers.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are tied atop the AFC with the Bills at 11-3. The Chiefs have won seven of their last eight games, though their last three weeks have been a little shaky. They lost to the Bengals, 27-24, on Dec. 4, then had narrow victories over the Broncos and Texans, who have two of the worst records in the league.

There are going to be other frigid games across the NFL on Saturday, including Bills-Bears, with the temperature in Chicago a high of 14 degrees, and Titans-Texans, which was delayed for an hour due to rolling blackouts in the Nashville area.