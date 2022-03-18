DK Metcalf defends new Seahawks QB Drew Lock from ‘slander’

DK Metcalf has a succinct message for Seahawks fans about new quarterback Drew Lock.

“Let’s chill on the Drew Lock slander,” Metcalf tweeted Thursday night.

Lock was part of the trade package the Denver Broncos sent to Seattle for Russell Wilson. Because the Broncos went 4-12 in games Lock started over the last two years, Seahawks fans have not been inspired about the prospects of him being their starting quarterback.

Metcalf, 24, caught 75 balls for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season.

The Seahawks have a very intriguing offseason still ahead. Pete Carroll turns 71 early next season, and one would imagine he is not enthused about the prospect of waiting around several years for a full rebuild to bear fruit.

Possibilities at quarterback beyond Lock include Baker Mayfield, who wants out of Cleveland, a request the Browns at least for the time being are declining. The Falcons would need to move Matt Ryan if they acquire Deshaun Watson. Jameis Winston remains out there as a free agent.

Colin Kaepernick, who Carroll has previously expressed regret about not signing, has been working out with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. It remains a longshot for Kaepernick to return to the league considering he last played in 2016, but if there were anywhere for him to land Seattle would have to be at or near the top of the probability list.

Earlier this week, Carroll said Kaepernick had reached out to him, and while he declined to express direct interest in signing the quarterback, he said Kaepernick deserves another shot.