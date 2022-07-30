DK Metcalf ‘bluffed’ Seahawks before signing extension

DK Metcalf left the Seahawks with a contract ultimatum and the organization appeared to have blinked.

The star wide receiver said Friday during a press conference to announce his three-year, $72 million extension with the team that he used the threat of a “hold-in” to Seahawks GM John Schneider if he did not get a new contract. That meant Metcalf would show up to training camp but not participate. Apparently he had no intention of actually doing so.

“I was going to be here, as much as I bluffed to John,” Metcalf said Friday. “I wasn’t leaving, just to let you all know. I wanted to be here. I wanted to play here and I’m glad that we got something done.”

The 24-year-old ended up getting exactly what he wanted, including a $30 million signing bonus – the largest for a wide receiver – as part of his $58 million in guaranteed money. Metcalf was heading into the final year on his rookie deal and could have become a free agent after the season if a new contract was not struck or if Seattle opted not to use the franchise tag.

DK Metcalf at Seahawks training camp. AP

Schnieder, however, didn’t sound overly concerned about the team eventually coming to an agreement with one of its biggest stars.

“We knew he was a guy that was going to be here, we had to have here for a long time in order for us to provide for the [fans] a championship team,” Schneider said.

Metcalf, who will not have the traded Russell Wilson throwing to him this year, is coming off a season in which he had 75 catches for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. He is happy to have a process he called stressful over with and is grateful for the contract he signed – maybe with a little help from his bluff.

“It just hit me as I was sitting up here,” Metcalf said. “I told my parents and I was just smiling on the phone. My mom started crying, dad started crying but I was just smiling. Then when I sat up here, it just hit me like, it’s here. DK, it’s time for you to step up.”