DJ Moore’s miracle Panthers touchdown took costly celebration twist

DJ Moore giveth, DJ Moore taketh away.

The Panthers wide receiver caught a game-tying, Hail Mary touchdown pass from PJ Walker to tie the Falcons with 12 seconds left in regulation on Sunday, setting up kicker Eddy Pineiro to attempt a game-winning extra point. But Moore took his helmet off in celebration and was assessed a 15-yard penalty as a result.

Pineiro missed the ensuing 48-yard extra-point attempt. He then missed a 32-yard field-goal attempt in overtime before Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo converted a 41-yard field-goal with 1:55 left to give Atlanta a 37-34 win.

With just over three minutes remaining in the game, Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman scored a touchdown to give Carolina a 28-24 lead. Fifty-two seconds later, Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota and the Falcons went back on top 31-28.

After the Panthers turned it over on downs deep in their own territory, the Falcons tacked on a field goal to take a 34-28 lead, and with 36 seconds left the Panthers had to score a touchdown.

With 12 seconds left from their own 38-yard line, Walker, who got the start for the second straight week due to a Baker Mayfield injury, heaved a pass 62 yards into the end zone, where Moore was able to pull it down. The Panthers just needed the extra point and they would win the game before the penalty and the missed kicked.

Panthers receiver DJ Moore catches a touchdown against the Falcons with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game on Oct. 30, 2022.

Panthers receiver DJ Moore was flagged 15 yards for taking his helmet off after a game-tying touchdown against the Falcons on Oct. 30, 2022.

Panthers receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates his game-tying touchdown against the Falcons on Oct. 30, 2022.

Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro reacts after missing an extra point against the Falcons on Oct. 30, 2022.



In overtime, the Falcons started with the ball but Mariota’s deep ball intended for Byrd was intercepted by C.J. Henderson, who returned it 54 yards to set up the Panthers in field-goal range.

Pineiro got a redemption moment as the Panthers couldn’t get a first down and set up to kick a game-winning 33-yard field goal, ironically the same distance as an extra point. But he missed, and the Panthers’ chance at a road upset slipped away.