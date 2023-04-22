DJ LeMahieu’s walk-off lifts Yankees by Blue Jays after Anthony Volpe HR

A game that had been about a pair of bulls on the mound became about a kid, a machine and a comeback.

On an afternoon during which pitchers flexed their powers, it was Anthony Volpe’s youthful punch and a ninth-inning rally, punctuated by DJ LeMahieu’s game-winning single, that made the difference in a 3-2 Yankees win over the Blue Jays in front of a delighted 43,223 in The Bronx.

The Yankees (13-8) walked it off against the Blue Jays (12-9), knotting the series before Sunday’s rubber game.

Aaron Boone’s club has yet to lose a series this season.

In the ninth, Anthony Rizzo doubled off the left-field wall against closer Jordan Romano.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa pinch-ran, which became important when Oswald Peraza knocked an infield single to the left side, and Kiner-Falefa took third because no one was covering.

After Willie Calhoun walked, LeMahieu had a chance with the bases loaded and five Blue Jays infielders in front of him.

He found a crevice between fielders on the left side, and Kiner-Falefa scored to begin a Yankees celebration.





DJ LeMahieu hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning. Getty Images

Neither Gerrit Cole nor Alek Manoah blinked, handing a showdown of aces to the bullpen.

In the bottom of the eighth, Toronto’s Yimi Garcia allowed a single to Peraza before Volpe stepped into his second home run of his career, drilling it over the right-field wall.

The crowd begged for a curtain call and Volpe eventually obliged, but the good feelings would not last long.

Just a few minutes after the Yankees grabbed the lead, they tossed it away.

Wandy Peralta came in for the ninth and walked Alejandro Kirk before surrendering a game-tying home run to Danny Jansen, his first of the season.

In eras of bullpen games and process over results, the pitching showdown lived up to the hype.

Manoah and Cole went back and forth, and if fireworks were expected, zeroes were delivered.

They did it in different ways — Manoah more economical and with predominantly ground balls, Cole getting into more trouble but dancing his way out, predominantly with fly outs — but both aces were brilliant.

Cole lasted 5 ²/₃ excellent, scoreless innings, while Manoah cruised through seven shutout innings, allowing just a pair of hits and a walk while striking out eight.





Gerrit Cole didn’t make it out of the sixth inning, but he didn’t allow the Blue Jays to score a run. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

Manoah has jabbed at Cole, whom he labeled the “worst cheater” in baseball history this offseason, a sticky-substance claim he stood behind Friday.

After Manoah drilled Aaron Judge with a sinker last August, it was Cole leading the Yankees who spilled out of the dugout to scream at Manoah in defense of No. 99.

In the aftermath, Manoah, who said Friday he has never really talked with Cole, challenged him through the media and dared him to get closer next time Cole had a problem.

The theatrics of the background established, the foreground became about the game — and an excellent one.

The Blue Jays could not generate a big hit against Cole, and the Yankees could barely generate a hit against Manoah.

The Yankees’ best threat came in the third inning, when Oswaldo Cabrera laced a one-out double to the gap in left-center.

Cabrera stole third, and Peraza walked and stole second for a prime opportunity.

But with one out, Volpe swung through a four-seamer and Judge — pitched to despite first base open — meekly grounded out.

A pumped Manoah shouted coming off the mound.

Cabrera’s hit would be the Yankees’ only one until the seventh inning, when Gleyber Torres singled and was stranded on first.

Cole had to navigate out of trouble but did so with a veteran know-how and, in the sixth inning, with quality bullpen work behind him.

Want to catch a game? The Yankees schedule with links to buy tickets can be found here.





Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

Toronto’s best chance came immediately, the game beginning with a single from George Springer and continued with a one-out double from Vladimir Guererro Jr. Cole bore down, striking out Matt Chapman with a nasty slider and needing three pitches to sit down Daulton Varsho.

Cole settled down, though he did drill Santiago Espinal in the second inning, after which the Toronto second baseman exited with a right wrist contusion.

Greg Weissert had plunked Guerrero Friday night and a short commotion followed, but there was little drama (and lots of pitching) Saturday.