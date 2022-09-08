DJ LeMahieu’s lingering toe issue lands him on injured list

The Yankees hoped a few days of rest would help DJ LeMahieu manage his lingering toe inflammation.

Now, he’ll have at least 10.

The team placed LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Thursday, adding to their growing list of injury woes.

DJ LeMahieu had been struggling at the plate due to a nagging toe injury. Corey Sipkin

LeMahieu joins Anthony Rizzo (headaches from epidural injection), Andrew Benintendi (broken hook of hamate), Matt Carpenter (broken foot) and Harrison Bader (plantar fasciitis) as the Yankees’ position players on the IL.

The toe issue was clearly affecting LeMahieu at the plate. Over his last 20 games, he is batting 10-for-78 (.128) with no extra-base hits and a .307 OPS.

LeMahieu sat out three straight games in August to try to address the toe issue. But after getting rest, receiving treatment and getting orthotics, LeMahieu returned to action hoping he would be able to manage it the rest of the season.

Miguel Andujar, who came up as the 29th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader, will remain with the team to take LeMahieu’s roster spot.