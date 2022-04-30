DJ LeMahieu’s glove giving the Yankees a big boost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — DJ LeMahieu’s health isn’t only making a difference at the plate.

Though his offense is the biggest reason why the Yankees value LeMahieu, his glove is an even more important part of his game this season, especially now that he’s the all-purpose infielder the Yankees envisioned when they first signed him.

LeMahieu was in the lineup at third base on Friday night in the Yankees’ 12-2 blowout win over the Royals. It was his eighth start of the season at third, compared to seven at second, two at short and one at DH.

“I feel comfortable defensively everywhere now,’’ LeMahieu said of the impact offseason sports hernia surgery had on him. “I feel quicker and can get to a few more balls and set my feet better to throw.”

That’s had the most impact at third, where LeMahieu — who played another error-less game and went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the Yankees’ win — has made several long throws across the diamond that he likely couldn’t have made at various points of last season.

DJ Lemahieu (right) congratulates Anthony Rizzo after Rizzo’s two-run homer in the Yankees’ 12-2 blowout win over the Royals. AP

And with the Yankees bringing the 36-year-old Josh Donaldson along slowly — especially on defense — LeMahieu’s ability to play there consistently has been valuable.

He’s also made Gleyber Torres’ slow start easier to deal with, since LeMahieu can slide over there or fill-in when Anthony Rizzo needs a day off at first base.

Though LeMahieu has built a reputation as a strong hitter — and has looked the part again in the first month of this season — he said Friday he considers himself a “defense-first” player.

“I enjoy that part of my game,’’ LeMahieu said. “Most of my career, I was more about my defense, but I was able to hit well, too. I’ll take it.”

He added that when he first got to the majors, it was mostly because of his glove.

“No doubt, that’s what got me to the big leagues,” LeMahieu said. “It wasn’t my bat. I could hit, but the defense probably kept me there [in the majors] for a while when I was struggling before my bat was able to catch up. I still view myself that way and take a lot of pride in defense.”

Aaron Boone has noted how much more athletic LeMahieu looks this year compared to 2021 and the advanced metrics tend to back that up- especially at third.

While Fangraphs ranks LeMahieu as a slightly below average second baseman this year, with a negative defensive runs scored number, but he’s stood out at third, where he would rank second in DRS (with two) if he played there enough to qualify — behind only San Diego’s Manny Machado (who has five) and tied with Nolan Arenado of the Cardinals.

“I just feel better overall and it makes a huge impact in my game,’’ LeMahieu said. “And I notice it more at third, where I’m able to play at a higher caliber this year.”

That versatility has played a part in the Yankees’ improved defense throughout the team, where Donaldson has been good when he’s been at third, Isiah Kiner-Falefa above average at shortstop and Rizzo excellent at first, where Boone called him “the anchor” of the infield.

The Yankees entered Friday without having made an error in their previous 12 games, the team’s longest such streak since 2013.

While there have been plenty of reasons — including a more robust offense — for the team’s improved play and ensuing six-game winning streak, the defense can’t be discounted.

“It seems like we’re pretty steady out there and everyone is contributing to that part of the game,’’ LeMahieu said.

Given his willingness to move around, perhaps no one has contributed more than LeMahieu.