DJ LeMahieu not on Yankees’ ALDS roster as injury lingers

If the Yankees are going to beat Cleveland in the ALDS, they’ll have to do it without some key personnel, including DJ LeMahieu and Scott Effross.

Both were left off the ALDS roster released Tuesday morning before the first game of the series in The Bronx.

LeMahieu has been dealing with a right foot injury for much of the second half and has been severely limited since August.

He participated in Monday’s workout at the Stadium, took batting practice and ran the bases, though didn’t look very good.

As Aaron Boone said of LeMahieu’s play down the stretch, the infielder looked “compromised.”

He hasn’t had an extra-base hit since early August and it’s unclear when he’ll be healthy.

DJ LeMahieu during the Yankees’ workout at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 10, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

As expected, Matt Carpenter is back from a fractured left foot and Tim Locastro is on the roster as a pinch-runner.

Without LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson will play regularly at third base. Gleyber Torres, who missed the final week of the season with flu-like symptoms, was playing well before getting sick.

Anthony Rizzo will be at first, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop, backed up by Marwin Gonzalez, as the veteran got the nod over rookie Oswald Peraza.

Effross missed time with an elbow injury after arriving in a trade from the Cubs and will need Tommy John surgery, according to the YES Network.

Miguel Castro is on the roster.