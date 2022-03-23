DJ LeMahieu homers, keeps impressing Yankees after surgery

DJ LeMahieu made a nice play down the line at first base and went deep for the first time this spring in Wednesday’s 7-1 win over the Orioles at Steinbrenner Field.

Manager Aaron Boone continues to be impressed with how LeMahieu looks after offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia.

“By the end of last year, we pulled the plug [on his season] because it got to that point,’’ Boone said. “DJ is as tough as they come. He plays through stuff all the time.

“In my eyes last year and especially the last several weeks and last several days, it was the only decision to make. He’s 100 percent now.”

Anthony Volpe got off a good throw on the final out of the top of the eighth after making a nice backhand stop.

“He’s a good player,’’ Boone said of the prospect. “He can play. He got to that ball in the hole, gets his feet in a good position. It was a peak at his improved arm strength and he made it with relative ease.”

DJ LeMahieu homers against the Orioles during a spring training game on Wednesday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Newly signed Marwin Gonzalez expects to be in Thursday’s lineup — weather permitting. Gonzalez is among the players whose chances to make a major league roster might be impacted by the shortened spring training.

“It’s not ideal since we only have a couple weeks left here,’’ Boone said of the truncated camp. “The good thing is it’s clear he was working [before he got here].”

With the news that rosters will expand to 28 players to open the season as a result of the shortened spring training, Boone said the Yankees would likely use them on extra pitchers, but they will evaluate the needs of the roster as the regular season approaches. … Aroldis Chapman is expected to see his first Grapefruit League action on Friday, according to Boone.