DJ LeMahieu doubles in return to Yankees’ lineup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees got a bit healthier on Saturday, when DJ LeMahieu returned to the lineup for the first time since last Sunday.

LeMahieu, who had been out with left wrist discomfort, received a cortisone shot that was initially ineffective. He showed significant improvement on Thursday, however, and felt better on Friday, leading to him hitting in the leadoff spot Saturday.

“It was good to be out there,’’ LeMahieu said after getting a double in the Yankees’ 3-1 loss to the Rays. “It’s all good. I’m ready to keep going. … From where I was a couple days ago to playing and being out there, I feel really good.”

Manager Aaron Boone said a stint on the injured list had been very much in play, but now the Yankees aren’t concerned LeMahieu might make the injury worse by playing.

“As long as he feels fine, he should be good to go,’’ Boone said.

DJ LeMahieu claps after hitting a first-inning double during the Yankees’ 3-1 loss to the Rays. Getty Images

LeMahieu started at third base, where Marwin Gonzalez had been filling in, since Josh Donaldson remains unavailable. Donaldson is on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Giancarlo Stanton (ankle inflammation) also is on the IL, though the Yankees hope both he and Donaldson will be back soon.

Aaron Hicks wasn’t in the starting lineup, though not because of the right hamstring tightness that sidelined him during the week.

Boone called Hicks’ absence “just a decision. He’s ready to go and will probably be in there [Sunday].”

Hicks felt the tightness during the game Wednesday and wasn’t able to play Thursday. He said he felt improvement on Friday, but the Yankees didn’t use him off the bench.

Hicks pinch-hit for Jose Trevino with one on and two out in the eighth inning Saturday and struck out against right-hander Jason Adam.

Boone said he “debated” letting Trevino hit, but thought Hicks “might catch one.”

Hicks entered the day in a 7-for-47 slump with a double, five walks and a dozen strikeouts, for an OPS of .416.

Tim Locastro (back) took some at-bats at the team’s complex in Tampa on Saturday as he gets closer to a return. Asked how Locastro and Matt Carpenter would both fit on the roster when Locastro is ready to come back, Boone said, “Let’s get there first.”

Also at the complex, right-hander Domingo German (back) threw live batting practice and could be close to a minor league rehab assignment. With a healthy starting rotation and injuries in the bullpen, Boone said German could be considered for a bullpen role.

“We’ll consider it all and have those conversations as his buildup starts and see where we are from a need standpoint,’’ Boone said.

Relievers Aroldis Chapman (Achilles tendinitis) and Jonathan Loaisiga (right shoulder inflammation) remain sidelined.

Catcher Ben Rortvedt (knee) could begin baseball activities next week.