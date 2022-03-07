Dirk Nowitzki talks ‘disrespectful’ LeBron, Dwyane Wade gesture

Over a decade later, Dirk Nowitzki still remembers a “disrespectful” gesture from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James during the 2011 NBA Finals.

Nowitzki battled flu-like symptoms in the series. Before Game 5, Wade and LeBron were observed in a hallway making fake coughing gestures mocking the then-Mavs big man.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports asked Nowitzki recently how he took the incident.

Nowitzki said that he didn’t become aware of the mocking gesture until before Game 6.

“I just felt like it was a little disrespectful,” Nowitzki said.

The Heat got off to a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals in James first season in Miami before Nowitzki and the Mavs won three consecutive games to earn the title. Nowitzki said that goal, more than a disrespectful gesture, was all the motivation he needed.

Dirk Nowitzki thought LeBron and Wade’s fake coughing gesture was ‘disrespectful’. YouTube screengrab / Getty Images

“[The coughing gesture] didn’t add to my motivation if that makes sense,” he said. “I’m one game away from achieving my dream, something I’d chased for 10-12 years in the league. I think we even addressed it as a team, like, ‘Hey, let’s not focus on this. Let’s stay locked in on what we have to do.’”

Nowitzki said there are no lingering after-effects on his relationship with Wade.

“I think we’re totally fine,” Nowitzki said, noting they just collaborated shortly on the recent NBA All-Star broadcast. “There was some stuff said after the ’06 Finals, by both sides, that weren’t appreciated by either side. There were frosty times, but I honestly think we’re way past that.

“It’s also normal. Not every competitor can be friends. That’s how it works.”

Wade addressed the incident in an interview with the Washington Post last year, saying he regretted the gesture.

“The coughing incident was just being young,” Wade said. “Taking something that you didn’t think was as serious — and it was serious from the standpoint of sickness and health — and just being a young kid and making fun of something. Trying to get a laugh or do something to the camera.

“I don’t even like looking at the clip. I would tell my son not to do something like that. It wasn’t anything personal [toward Nowitzki]; it was just in the moment of the media trying to come up with stories. Kind of making fun of it, ‘Okay, he’s sick, all right; what other excuse are you going to give him?’ It became a big thing. Do you mean to do something like that in the moment? Probably not, but you did it. You take it on the chin and move on.”