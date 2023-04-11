Dillon Brooks wants a playoff shot at LeBron James

Dillon Brooks wants the king.

When a reporter asked the Grizzlies forward which team he dislike most on Tuesday, Brooks said he “don’t really dislike nobody” before revealing that he does, however, have his eyes set on a specific player and team.

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a seven-game series,” Brooks said. “The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That will be a good first round matchup for us.”

He might get exactly what he asked for, too.

The NBA’s play-in tournament tips off Tuesday, with Memphis getting the winner of the Timberwolves-Lakers game in its first-round matchup.

The 27-year-old forward loves to stir the pot and has has been quite notorious this season for getting into feuds with NBA stars.

Brooks has gotten into it with Donavon Mitchell and Draymond Green this season — just to name a couple of incidents.

Unsurprisingly, the 27-year-old Canadian leads the league in most technical fouls of the 2022-23 season with a whopping 18.

James and Brooks last squared off against each other on Jan. 20 where the Lakers beat the Grizzlies 122-121 with James having 23 points and Brooks scoring nine.





Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. AP

That game had a little bit of everything, including a courtside fracas involving several Memphis players — including Brooks — and Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe late revealed he told Brooks he was “too small to guard LeBron,” which set off a tense halftime brouhaha.

James picked a side, and it wasn’t Brooks’.

“I ride with Shannon 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7. So that’s my guy,” James told reporters after the game. “I always got his back and he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.”

If the Lakers are able to come out victorious against the Timberwolves, Brooks might partake in some of his classic trash talk to ruffle the feathers of James throughout the series.

It would certainly make for an entertaining matchup.