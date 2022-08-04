Didi Gregorius cut after disastrous Phillies tenure

Didi Gregorius’ time in Philadelphia is over.

Thursday afternoon, the Phillies announced they released Gregorius, the veteran ex-Yankees shortstop. In a corresponding move, Philadelphia activated infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day IL.

Gregorius, 32, is hitting .210 with a .567 OPS in 63 games this season. He is due to be a free agent at season’s end, though the Phillies are still on the hook for the $5.5 million he is owed through the rest of the season. Should any team take a flier and sign Gregorius for the stretch run, they would only have to pay him the prorated league minimum.

Gregorius struggled across three seasons in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Gregorius never lived up to expectations after joining the Phillies as a free agent in the 2019 offseason. Across three seasons, he hit just .230 with 24 home runs — a far cry from the 97 home runs and .269/.313/.446 slash line he compiled during five productive seasons in the Bronx.

With Gregorius now out of the picture, Philadelphia will likely peg 24-year-old Bryson Stott as its starting shortstop.