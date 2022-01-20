Former WWE Champion The Rock raised a few eyebrows during his appearance on a special NFL playoff edition of ESPN’s Manningcast.

During the Rams-Cardinals game Monday, Peyton and Eli Manning noticed a dinosaur skull behind the man otherwise known as Dwayne Johnson. The head named “Stan” had an interesting story behind it.

“As a matter of fact, so Stan was the most complete T-Rex skull ever found by a paleontologist, a young paleontologist and his name was Stan. So, this T. Rex head was named after him,” The Rock said, via The New York Post.

Fans were mesmerized by the skull, which resembled something Vince McMahon has in his office. All of a sudden, there were questions overnight regarding the history of that T-Rex skull. It was found mostly complete in 1992 and was named after the amateur paleontologist who discovered it: Stan Sacrison. According to CNN via National Geographic, in October 2020 a 39-foot T-Rex fossil named Stan was sold to an anonymous buyer for about $31.8 million. Was The Rock one of the buyers?

Following multiple inquiries, The Rock decided to set the record straight. He shared Instagram post stating he is not the mysterious buyer. As a point of reference, The Black Hills Institute sells replicas of the skull for the low price of $11,500. The Rock also went into detail on the origins of Stan.

“After my LIVE interview on last night’s #ManningCast on @NFL’s Monday Night Football, there’s been tons of worldwide speculation in the world of science ~ that I am the “mystery buyer” of the original T-REX skull, known as STAN. I am not the mystery buyer. In my home office, this is my REPLICA CAST of STAN that I had made and purchased from my friends at The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research and Paleontological Excavations.

“My love, respect, fascination and curiosity for paleontological & archeological science runs deep – and if I was the proud owner of the real STAN, I sure as hell wouldn’t keep him in my office.”

The Rock also compared himself to Stan, discussing brutal battle they both went through while also making fun of his age.