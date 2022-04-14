Dick Vitale celebrates after learning he’s cancer-free

Dick Vitale, the ebullient ESPN legend, announced on Thursday that he is cancer-free after seven months.

Vitale rang in the news, literally, outside Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.

The college basketball broadcaster thanked his physician, Dr. Richard Brown, and credited the famous speech from the late Jim Valvano — “Don’t Give up DON’T EVER GIVE UP!” — for inspiration.

Vitale, who turns 83 in June, has raised more than $50 million to fight pediatric cancer for the Valvano-inspired V Foundation.

Vitale returned to the ESPN broadcast booth in November, becoming profoundly emotional upon calling the game between Gonzaga and UCLA, who were at that point ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the country. Nevertheless, he was sidelined again in January because of vocal issues.

The Post’s Ian O’Connor wrote an extensive feature on Vitale’s battle with lymphoma in December — the broadcaster’s stated goals were to live seven more years so he can witness all of his grandchildren’s college graduations, and then 11 more for good measure to call a basketball game for ESPN at 100 years old.

Throughout the fight, Vitale has posted motivational videos on his social media feeds, both chronicling his own tribulations and seeking to galvanize others.