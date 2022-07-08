Diamondbacks vs. Rockies prediction: Bet on Zac Gallen

We aren’t even at the All-Star break but the postseason is already is nothing more than a pipe dream for the Diamondbacks and Rockies. Still, we will be treated to a pretty decent pitching matchup Friday night.

Arizona is expected to start Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.40 ERA), while Colorado will go with Chad Kuhl. They have a combined 9-7 record and each owns an ERA south of 4.00.

When they met last Sunday, neither had his best stuff. Kuhl allowed five runs over five innings, while Gallen gave up three runs in the Rockies’ 6-5 victory.



Current Colorado hitters are batting .201 with just seven extra-base hits against Gallen in 121 plate appearances. He shut down the Rockies on May 8, pitching seven scoreless innings. In his last four starts vs. Colorado, Gallen has allowed only five runs over 26 innings.

On either side of a nine-inning gem vs. the Dodgers on June 27, Kuhl has given up 17 runs in four starts (19¹/₃ innings). Colorado has dropped eight of the last 11 games Kuhl has started.

The play: Diamondbacks -145

Odds courtesy of BetMGM