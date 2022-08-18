Diamondbacks’ Stone Garrett used LinkedIn to revive career

LinkedIn can be a job hunting resource for your average professional, but it doesn’t seem likely to get you to the big leagues.

Unless you’re Stone Garrett.

Garrett, 26, who spent eight season in the minor leagues, made his MLB debut Wednesday with the Arizona Diamondbacks, thanks in large part to a LinkedIn message from a Gulf Coast League video coordinator who took notice of his work as a real estate agent, according to MLB.com.

The Diamondbacks’ Stone Garrett is congratulated by teammates after he scored against the Giants. Getty Images

The Sugarland, Texas, native started with eXp Realty in Houston in November 2019, per the LinkedIn page that he said he almost deleted.

“I chose Real Estate because it’s the perfect ‘after baseball’ job for me plus you can’t beat the flexibility it offers during the offseason,” Garrett wrote on LinkedIn. “I chose eXp because of their ‘agent first’ approach.”

The timing of getting his real estate license was serendipitous. Garrett was released by the Marlins, who drafted him in the eighth round of the 2014 draft, in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was about to delete LinkedIn, two weeks before I got [a] message,” Garrett said. “There was an old video coordinator from the Gulf Coast League, my first year of pro ball. He reached out and said, ‘Hey, glad to see you doing real estate.’ I said, ‘Hey, do you know anybody that needs an outfielder? I feel like I can still compete at Double-A or above.’ He said, ‘No, but let me ask around.’ We had a [former] Marlins guy in the front office with the Diamondbacks, Brett West. Two days later I was signed to come to Spring Training. It’s pretty crazy.”

That was in 2021. Garrett started the 2022 season at Triple-A Reno, where he slashed .275/.332/.568 before getting the call from the Diamondbacks. Garrett, who batted fifth and played left field, proved to be a big contributor in Arizona’s 3-2 win over the Giants Wednesday in his debut. He went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and a run scored — the decisive run at that.

Garrett continued to provide a spark of life for the lowly Diamondbacks (55-63) in Thursday’s 5-0 win over the Giants. This time, batting second as the designated hitter, Garrett went 2-for-5 and scored a run.