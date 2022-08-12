Diamondbacks fans run onto field, embarrass security

The Diamondbacks-Pirates game turned into a circus on Wednesday night, when two fans invaded the field and ran circles around numerous security guards.

The game came to a pause in the 8th inning when a male fan dressed in a white t-shirt and shorts rushed the field, with another male in a blue tee and shorts following suit.

The crowd cheered as multiple security guards attempted to capture the two runners at Chase Field in Phoenix. At one point, one of the intruders juked out a security guard, who fell down in center field.

One of the runners ripped off his white t-shirt, which drew roars from the crowd. Getty

“The security guards are hopeless,” one person said, who was filming the chaos from their seat at the stadium.

As the chase-down continued, one of the runners ripped off his white t-shirt, which drew roars from the crowd.

The Pirates wound up beating the Diamondbacks 6-4 on Wednesday. Arizona rallied back to win 9-3 in Thursday’s matchup.