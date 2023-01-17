Dexter Lawrence-Jason Kelce battle a key matchup in Giants-Eagles

Dexter Lawrence, having visited Philadelphia once a year for four seasons now as a member of the Giants, knows the kind of welcome to expect at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night.

That would be the same kind that once greeted Santa Claus in the City of Brotherly Love.

“I told my ma she can’t come to the games,” Lawrence said Tuesday following practice, “ ’cause she’ll go back at ’em.”

After sitting out the Week 18 matchup, Saturday’s divisional-round game will be the first time Lawrence gets on the field in Philadelphia this season. It’ll also be a chance at redemption for both him and the entire Giants starting defense, which was torn apart to the tune of 48 points in a blowout loss at home on Dec. 11.

Over three hours that afternoon, the Eagles ran for 253 yards, threw for 217 yards and got into the MetLife Stadium end zone six times. It’s the most points anyone has scored against the Giants since Nov. 5, 2017 — a span that encompasses defenses ranked 27th, 23rd, 30th, ninth and 23rd in the league in points allowed. After holding Minnesota to 24 points and sacking Kirk Cousins three times in the wild-card round on the road, this defense styles itself as more than that, though it is was middle of the pack in points allowed at 18th.

N.Y. Post photo composite

Lawrence, a second-team All-Pro selection this year, is at the center of that self-perception both figuratively and literally. He will get the job of lining up opposite center Jason Kelce, which is not a particularly enviable role.

“He’s little and he’s scrappy,” Lawrence said of Kelce. “He knows how to get his body in good position. He knows how to manipulate D-linemen, and the guards do a good job going down and helping him when he needs it.”

“They got eight Pro Bowlers, six All-Pros,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said of the Eagles, incorporating both sides of the ball. “They get your attention real quick.”

Eagles running backs as a collective have averaged 4.74 yards per carry this season, per Football Outsiders, and quarterback Jalen Hurts is a big threat with his legs. The Giants rank 31st in the league in opposing yards per carry, clocking in at 5.23.

“Just being disciplined if it’s in your rush lanes or that’s in your run lanes,” Lawrence said of containing Hurts. “Plan on doing a better job with that.”

Lawrence is their best hope against Kelce, a five-time All-Pro. The closest thing they have to an immovable object to meet the unstoppable force.

“I think it’s probably just a pride thing,” Lawrence said. “It’s like OK, you’re going against a great guy. You want to beat him more than he beats you.”

This defense sees itself as a group worthy of the NFL’s elite eight, numbers be damned.

“We could be whatever we want to be,” Lawrence said. “The best, the greatest, all those things.”

That would require beating the best. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Hurts is an MVP candidate. They are top five in nearly every major offensive category. And the crowd will be behind them — so much so that Lawrence would prefer his mother, Julia Parker, stay home.

But he expects a different result than just over a month ago.

“I think we’ve grown a lot [since then],” Lawrence said. “We grew together [rather [than] apart during that time. I think that kinda shows in the play. We just keep that confidence and want to be there for each other and play for each other and be good.”

He’ll need to be more than just good. This is the sort of matchup that swings these sorts of games.

“I’m here for my guys, I want to win for my guys,” Lawrence said. “I hold that all on me. Just being consistent every week and dominating.”