Devin Haney becoming boxing’s ‘pioneer’ amid title challenge

Devin Haney took a second to ponder the question before answering. His reply, delivered with a warm smile after a bit of thought, mirrors the perspective he’s carried throughout his ambitious young career.

The 23-year-old WBC lightweight champion travels across the world to challenge WBO, IBF and WBA lightweight title holder George Kambosos for the undisputed lightweight world title Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN). The two will square off in Kambosos’ native Australia in front of an expected 40,000-plus fans at Marvel Stadium, among the highest-ever attended bouts in the nation.

Despite being a favorite on paper, the American Haney (27-0) will be in Kambosos’ backyard, fighting in front of his opponent’s hometown crowd who view the bout as a homecoming for Kambosos and coronation as the best at 135 pounds. The stadium, at least when the fight starts, will be nearly entirely against him.

That premise doesn’t bother him. Where others see the potential threat in a hostile environment, Haney and his team see an opportunity to advance a career that has been built on creating and capitalizing on opportunities.

Devin Haney has become a ‘pioneer’ in boxing. Getty Images

He welcomes it, as he welcomes any chance to get closer to what he most craves.

“I wouldn’t say in enemy territory, because they don’t want enemies, at the end of the day, they’re fight fans, they just want to see a good fight,” Haney said, as he relaxed while driving through midtown with The Post before he departed for Australia. “They will be cheering for George Kambosos, but by the end of the fight, they’re gonna be cheering for me.”

“We consider this the coming out party,” Haney’s father and trainer, Bill, added. “In Australia, it’s a coming out party for Devin Haney. I’m sure that George Kambosos is looking for a coming out party and a celebration as we are, but Devin is looking for it to be a coming out party for him to showcase to the world, different than spoiling the party for the fans.”

Devin Haney and his father Bill, who will not be by his side in Australia. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In order to create this opportunity, like he did for so many of the previous opportunities he created for himself, Haney had to go against the grain.

After defeating Teofimo Lopez to unify the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, Kambosos (20-0), despite Haney’s public eagerness for the fight, agreed to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko in his unified title defense. When Russia invaded Lomachenko’s native Ukraine, the former champion decided to return to his homeland, prompting Haney to take his place.

Beforehand, Haney was adamant he was willing to do whatever was necessary to secure a fight against Kambosos and, more importantly, the undisputed lightweight title. When the opportunity arose, he pounced.

Haney agreed to fight on Kambosos’ soil. He agreed to take less money than Kambosos. He agreed to a clause forcing an immediate rematch back in Australia should he win. He knew there was a likelihood Bill would not be able to be by his side, as he was denied a travel visa because of a prior federal conviction over 30 years ago. He did not make any concessions of his own.

Perhaps most importantly, as was required to make the fight happen, he agreed to leave Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, the promotional company that guided him through the genesis of his career. He signed a two-fight deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank, prompting the bout to be televised on ESPN.

Most in his position wouldn’t agree to all that. But Haney saw an opportunity. He’s committed to becoming one of the faces of boxing, and he knows owning all four belts in what he believes is the “most exciting division” in the sport will help him take a quantum leap towards that dream.

Devin Haney, right, and George Kambosos face off ahead of their undisputed title fight. Getty Images

Devin Haney, right, and George Kambosos face off ahead of their undisputed title fight. AFP via Getty Images

When opportunity presents itself, Haney does whatever it takes to seize it. If this is what it takes, so be it.

“It was definitely hard for me to leave Eddie Hearn. Matchroom helped get me to where I am, believed in me in an early part of my career where I hadn’t accomplished as much as I have accomplished now,” Haney said. “It’s easy to come aboard now, when I’m already champion and all that, which it was hard for me to do. But I trusted my skills, and I made the best decision for me and my career, and definitely for the sport of boxing, for my legacy, for boxing, for the people. I hope the people will see that, understand that, and value that.”

Beyond understanding it, Haney wants other fighters to emulate it. He sees himself as a ‘pioneer,’ bringing with him a new sense of power among fighters to make, or force, the fights they need to become stars. Even if it means having to travel across the world or to unfamiliar territory.

“That’s why I want to inspire the younger guys and older guys that all that ‘other side of the street’ stuff is out,” Haney said. “If the fighters truly believe in their skills, and their talent, and they want to fight somebody, we’re the ones with the power. Devin Haney was the first one to do that, Devin Haney is gonna inspire others to do that.”

Devin Haney trains ahead of his undisputed lightweight title fight. Top Rank via Getty Images

It likely helps that there is perhaps nobody better in the sport better equipped for “the other side of the street.”

In lieu of pursuing Olympic opportunities, Haney turned pro at 17. Since he couldn’t box in America until he was 18, Haney fought against pros in Mexico, winning his first four bouts of his career in small venues in Tijuana, sometimes even dive bars. He continued there, fighting 10 of his first 15 bouts in the country.

Unfamiliar territory has become familiar for Haney, who welcomes that challenge. If it will help him achieve the stardom he feels burgeoning inside him, he will fight wherever it takes. Just give him the opportunity.

“It means a lot, coming from fighting in bars and stuff like that, to fighting in a huge stadium in front of a lot of fans,” Haney said. “But I truly believe, when the crowd is against you, there’s no difference whether it’s 10,000, 5,000, 500. When the whole place is rocking and they’re against you, it makes no difference. You’ve got to do your best to stay focused for 500 or 50,000 people, it’s the same thing to me. It’ll be the same mindset, the same type of preparation going into it.

Devin Haney punches Joseph Diaz during his last bout. Getty Images

“[Traveling] brings some type of, it makes you a little uncomfortable. But sometimes, uncomfortable is good, so you can be on edge. It’s different when you fight at home, you’re relaxed, you’re around your family. When you’re traveling, you’re preparing for war, you’ve got a job to do.”

In front of raucous crowds as a teenager, Haney developed a sense of maturity beyond his peers. Sitting with him as he reflects on his ambition, it’s easy to forget he’s just 23, an age most others would be considered up-and-comers with potential for stardom or accolades down the road.

Haney is the present. He’s already stormed out to an impeccable 27-0 record, putting him within punching distance of divisional supremacy. Despite being four years younger to the undefeated Kambosos, Haney is the overwhelming favorite. Haney’s draw is among the best and only growing, boasting 1.2 million Instagram followers.

If Haney wins, he not only will be the first undisputed champion in the division’s history, but he will be the youngest-ever undisputed champion at any weight.

In all ways, Haney has set himself apart from others. At the root of it all is opportunity, and a hunger to seize that opportunity as quickly as possible.

“The young guys are my age, but they’re still considered prospects,” Haney said. “But me, I go into fights, and they stack everything I do against champions, former champions, contenders, whatever. But I wouldn’t want to be in a better position, I thank God for it, I’m happy that I am where I’m at at such a young age. I look to do more, to get more, and to look to win these belts.”