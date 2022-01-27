Devin Booker scores 43 as surging Suns extend Jazz’s slump with clutch play

The reigning Western Conference Champions continue to go about their merry way.

With a 105-97 victory in Salt Lake City, the Suns extended their franchise-best start and league-best record to 38-9.

This is Phoenix’s seventh straight road win and eighth straight overall which is their second streak of eight or more wins this season, adding to their franchise-record 18-game win streak back in Nov. 2021.

In this contest, Devin Booker started off red-hot and helped the Suns jump to a big early lead. He scored (21) or assisted on 30 of the team’s 39 first-quarter points as the Suns outscored the Jazz by 21 in the period

Scoring 21, he brought up his 17th career 20-point quarter and the second of this season. Booker eventually finished with 43 points, passing Amar’e Stoudemire for the most 40-point games in franchise history.

His early onslaught helped Phoenix lead by as many as 21 in the first half, but the Jazz fought back. Led by Jordan Clarkson, Utah answered back by outscoring the visitors 30-11 in the second period but the Suns never relented.

They never let go of the lead, even when things got close and their lead came down to as few as two points late in the fourth quarter.

The game being close late wasn’t going to flinch the Suns, who have dominated in the clutch with a league-best record this season.

The Suns are 38-9, their best start in franchise history. They are: 19-7 vs .500 teams

19-2 vs. below .500 teams

17-3 in clutch games All best in the league. pic.twitter.com/dQooMnswrt — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 27, 2022

On the flip side, the Jazz tend to drop games when it gets close near the end. In 25 clutch games this season, they have gone 10-15 which is ranked 23rd in the league.

This loss extends Utah’s current slump. Since Jan. 7, they have lost nine of their 11 games after they were one of the best teams in the league courtesy of their 28-10 start. During this ongoing spiral, the Jazz have lost six of their seven clutch games.