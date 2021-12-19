Devin Booker injury update: Suns All-Star to return against Hornets

In a marquee contest against the league-leading Warriors on Nov. 30, the Suns were struck with a handicap in the second half with All-Star Devin Booker needing to leave the game due to an injury.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was coming off three straight 30-point games and would have been a huge factor in the team’s matchup with Golden State.

When will Booker return? Here’s all we know about his injury.

NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

What is Devin Booker’s injury?

Midway through the second quarter, Booker subbed out of the game after he seemed to have hurt himself. Later, the Suns provided an update on his status of a left hamstring injury.

Injury Update: Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 1, 2021

Out of halftime, Booker did return to the sidelines to support his team and help them tie the franchise record for 17 straight wins.

Postgame, Suns head coach Monty Williams shared that he had no update on Booker’s injury and he would know more the next day.

How long is Devin Booker ruled out?

Booker was expected to “miss a few games.”

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the injury was considered minor but the Suns planned to “err on side of caution.”

As I just reported on NBA Today with host @malika_andrews: Suns star Devin Booker is expected to miss a few games with his left hamstring injury, per sources. It’s considered minor, and Suns plan to err on side of caution with a long way to go for a team with title hopes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

On Dec. 19, The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news that Booker would return for the team’s game against the Hornets.

After missing seven consecutive games with hamstring injury, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will return tonight at home against Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2021

The Suns went 5-2 in the seven games Booker missed.

Suns upcoming schedule