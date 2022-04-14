Devils vs. Avalanche odds, predictions: Three pro underdog bets

Commercial Content, 21+



Thursday’s NHL slate features a STACKED 12-game slate, but three sizable underdogs are catching meaningful action from bettors.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge, and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Of the 24 sides available tonight on the ice, the following three trigger a majority of the above factors. So, if you’re looking for potentially high payouts, look no further than these options.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $10 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

Pick #1 – Ottawa Senators Moneyline (+230) vs. Boston Bruins

We’ve noticed a bit of reverse line movement on the Senators, which opened as +235 underdogs to the Bruins. However, we’ve also tracked sharp action that has come in on the Senators, which have lost all three matchups against the Bruins this season.

Big money bets have shown for the Sens as well. As of this writing, the visitors have received only 16 percent of all moneyline bets, but 49 percent of the overall handle. That qualifies as the second-largest discrepancy amongst teams receiving less than 30 percent of all bets.

Finally, Action Network model projections suggest the Senators are too big an underdog Thursday. According to our NHL power ratings, the Senators should be only a +175 underdog to the Bruins, which has lost three of its last four.

FanDuel has this line set at +230 and the line has been climbing down as money comes in.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Pick #2 – Anaheim Ducks Moneyline (+280) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Ducks opened as +330 underdogs for its visit to the Sunshine State, but we’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the Ducks that have dropped it down to +300.

Additionally, this side is single-handled the largest percentage discrepancy between bets and money percentage on Thursday. At this writing, the Ducks have received only nine percent of all moneyline wagers. However, its money percentage currently sits at 89 percent.

Finally, just like the Senators, our model projections suggest the Ducks may be a tad undervalued in Tampa Bay. According to our NHL power ratings, the Ducks should only be a +173 underdog against the Lightning, which lost the first meeting this season 5-1 in Anaheim.

Bet this line at DraftKings Sportsbook at +280 at the time of writing.

Jack Hughes USA TODAY Sports

Pick #3 – New Jersey Devils Moneyline (+230) vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Devils, which have won two games in a row, opened as +295 underdogs to the Avalanche, which has won six games in a row.

However, sharp bettors are gravitating to the Devils, which won the first meeting between these teams 5-3 back in March. Further, big money bets are showing in favor of the Devils as well. As of this writing, the visitors have received only 31 percent of bets, but 99 percent of the money, a figure that is tied for the largest money percentage today.

Finally, just like the previous two sides, our model projections suggest the Devils are too big an underdog. According to our NHL power ratings, the Devils should only be a +172 underdog over the Avalanche.

With pro bettors’ money moving lines, BetMGM has the best remaining betting line available on this game at +230.