Devils’ P.K. Subban should be remembered for off-the-ice legacy

This is what the Spirit of 76 means and this — more than his bizarre recklessness on the ice — is what should be remembered about P.K. Subban, as his days as a Devil may be coming to an end:

That is the defenseman’s pledge that his eponymously named Foundation will match donations up to $100,000 to the Montreal Children’s Hospital for soon-to-be arriving young Ukrainian cancer patients in need of lifesaving care.

That is in character for the 32-year-old pending free agent (still only 32!), who may be moved as a rental before Monday’s trade deadline. Subban has been the public face of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation since early in his career with the Canadiens, when he made the commitment to raise $10 million for the hospital.

He has been a spokesperson for social justice throughout his three years in New Jersey, contributing $50,000 through GoFundMe for George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna. Subban brought to New Jersey the Blueline Buddies program he had initiated in Nashville, in which law enforcement personnel attend games with underprivileged local youth. That is just a slice of his life as a philanthropist.

Subban has been chided relentlessly in this space. His play has been a disappointment and his on-ice, is-it-or-is-it-not-a-slew-foot persona has been off-putting. But there is much more to the man than that. And that is what I will choose to remember about the one-time Norris Trophy winner.

P.K. Subban Getty Images

Sorry, but I cannot imagine the Rangers trading Alexandar Georgiev unless they have a corresponding move to import a veteran backup netminder ready to go, for there is essentially no chance the club would entrust Keith Kinkaid with that responsibility at this stage of the season.

Acquiring a fourth-rounder instead of getting nothing for Georgiev this summer when he becomes a free agent, after the Rangers fail to qualify the netminder, in no way seems worth a downgrade at his position.

Alexandar Georgiev AP

If they could profit by making a turnstile move in which they get more in return for Georgiev than they send out for, hypothetically, Detroit’s Thomas Greiss, then it makes some sense.

And it might make more sense if Greiss, a 36-year-old pending free agent, is among the candidates to serve as Igor Shesterkin’s backup next season once Georgiev has departed. It would make for a nice trial run on both sides.

The Rangers have been eyeing Dallas’ Alexander Radulov for months, but are likely to have competition if they make a bid for the 35-year-old pending free agent, whose days of consistent production are in the past. Carolina may be among those in the running for just this type of top-six, top-nine type to augment the attack.

I don’t know Jonathan Toews, though I do know he was an essential centerpiece of the Blackhawks’ run to three Stanley Cups within six years that constitutes a quasi-dynasty in the hard cap era. A terrific player who, as captain, somehow supposedly knew nothing at all of the Kyle Beech scandal that has disgraced the memory of Chicago’s championship era.

But it seems that every time he opens his mouth, Toews reveals himself as a self-interested individual, whether it is about escrow deductions out of his paycheck or the direction of the organization that is in need of rebuilding.

Jonathan Toews USA TODAY Sports

Not that he is necessarily wrong about the puzzling deal in which the Blackhawks sent 23-year-old, Swiss Army Knife-type winger Brandon Hagel — who has two more years to go on his contract at an annual $1.5 million cap hit before he hits restricted free agency without arbitration rights — to Tampa Bay with a couple of fourth-rounders in exchange for a pair of first-round draft choices and a couple of prospects, Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk.

The first-rounders should be late ones, probably three-to-six years away from making a difference. Raddysh and Katchouk have lost a lot of their luster. That is a quantity-over-quality return that kind of reminds me of the Rangers’ return from Tampa Bay in 2018 for Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller, though those two players were in completely different situations than Hagel.

By the way, a corresponding FYI for Blueshirts general manager Chris Drury: Prospects lose their value when they are considered prospects for too long of a time.

Which of these pre-1993-94 Neil Smith trades would have been derided the most and the loudest if social media existed back in the day?

A: Tony Granato and Tomas Sandstrom to L.A. for Bernie Nicholls.

B: Ulf Dahlen and a pair of fourth-rounders to Minnesota for Mike Gartner.

C: Doug Weight to Edmonton for Esa Tikkanen.

You know the phrase, “barely disguised”? Well, there is nothing barely disguised at all about the satisfaction a huge number of folks are expressing over the Golden Knights’ disastrous season.

Injuries have destroyed Vegas’ season, much in the way COVID-19 and injuries conspired to destroy the Islanders. No one is glorying in that. But it sure seems as if Kelly McCrimmon hasn’t made all that many friends since sliding into the GM’s chair three years ago.

Claude Giroux Getty Images

Claude Giroux has been a very good player for a long time. Maybe he will become this year’s answer to Raymond Bourque, though it is generally forgotten that the defenseman didn’t win the Cup until his second season in Colorado. More people than not probably believe that Giroux is on his way to the Hall of Fame, but if so, it could not possibly come before the selection and induction of Rod Brind’Amour.

Brind’Amour: 452 goals, 732 assists, 1,184 points in 1,184 games with 51 goals, 60 assists, 111 points in 159 playoff games with one Cup.

Giroux: 291 goals, 609 assists, 900 points in 1,000 games with 25 G, 48 A, 73 points in 85 playoff contests.

This, too: If Philadelphia’s rebuilding/resetting ends with Giroux’s exit, every other team in the East will be pleased.

Finally, it remains more than disconcerting to see the way the NHL is continuing to promote Alex Ovechkin, as if his history of cheerleading for the amoral Vladimir Putin is just nothing.