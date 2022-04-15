Devils fall to streaking Avalanche

DENVER — Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and Andre Burakovsky also scored and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche won their eighth straight game, 3-1 over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Pavel Francouz had 26 saves for Colorado, which has a league-best 114 points with eight games remaining. The Avalanche are four points behind the 2000-01 team that set the franchise record for points in a season. That team went on to win the Stanley Cup, beating the Devils in seven games in the finals.

Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey, which had its two-game winning streak halted. Andrew Hammond stopped 25 shots for the Devils.

Colorado seized control with a dominant second period, when it outshot New Jersey 14-4 and scored three times.

O’Connor made it 1-0 on a rebound at 3:07, his seventh of the season. Burakovsky scored his 22nd at 7:45 as Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton knocked the net off of its moorings.

Lehkonen’s 16th of the year and second with Colorado made it 3-0 at 14:35.

Bratt’s 24th goal of the season at 11:39 of the third period spoiled Francouz’s shutout bid.

