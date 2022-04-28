Devils fall to Hurricanes as losing streak hits five games

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes closed out a record-setting season with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes, who clinched the Metropolitan Division title two nights earlier, added to their franchise records for wins (54) and points (116) in a season.

Ethan Bear, Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, Steven Lorentz and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who will carry a six-game winning streak into the playoffs.

Carolina goalie Antti Raanta made 27 saves and improved to 7-0-1 all-time against New Jersey.

Fabian Zetterlund, Jesper Bratt and Jimmy Vesey scored for the Devils, who are 0-3-2 in their last five games with one game remaining. Pavel Zacha had two assists and Andrew Hammond stopped 30 shots.

The Devils extended their losing streak to five games. NHLI via Getty Images

Martinook’s forechecking disrupted New Jersey’s transition out of its defensive zone and Bear was rewarded with the goal in just his seventh game in a month’s span to open the scoring.

Necas and Kotkaniemi added goals in the game’s first 13 minutes. Combined with assists on the game’s first two goals, Kotkaniemi secured his first three-point outing in his 237th career game and became the only Carolina player this season with a three-point period.

Kotkaniemi was back on the ice after missing the last five games, playing just twice since late March because of injuries.

The Hurricanes celebrate during their win over the Devils. AP

Zetterlund’s second goal of his career came 62 seconds after New Jersey fell into the 3-0 hole.

Bratt’s third-period goal gave him a share of the team lead with 26.

The Hurricanes scored four or more goals in eight of their last 10 games.