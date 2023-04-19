Devils coach Andrew Brunette’s golf cart DUI arrest video emerges

New Jersey Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette appeared to walk away from his DUI tests, aggravating the police, according to body cam surveillance footage during his Feb. 1 arrest in Florida.

The footage, posted by Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater on Tuesday, showed Brunette being pulled over while driving his golf cart — and later storming off during a series of sobriety tests.

“Alright, I’m going to call my lawyer,” the coach can be heard saying while quitting his sobriety tests — after an officer instructed him to walk with his “feet straight.”

That’s when two officers grabbed Brunette by the arms and told him not to walk away.

“You f–king fight me and you’re going to f–king regret it,” the arresting officer can be heard saying before repeatedly asking Brunette to put his hands behind his back.

“Put your hands behind your back and don’t f–king move, do you understand me?” the cop said.

Brunette was then handcuffed and detained.

“I’m just trying to go home, like a block away,” he said as the cop filled out paperwork.

(Warning: Language)

“You know I coached the Florida Panthers,” Brunette asked, adding, “You don’t care.”

The officer responded with: “No. No disrespect, but no.”

Slater was first to report the news of Brunette’s arrest for driving under the influence in Broward County, Florida.

Police said in the body cam footage that Brunette was being pulled for not stopping at two different stop signs.





New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette during his Feb. 1, 2023 arrest in Florida, where he was charged with driving his golf cart under the influence of alcohol. Twitter/Andy Slater





New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette during his Feb. 1, 2023 arrest in Florida, where he was charged with driving his golf cart under the influence of alcohol. Twitter/Andy Slater

Brunette was also charged with disobeying a stop sign or yield sign, and he was held on a $500 bond, according to the county’s arrest log.

He was taken to the Main Jail in Broward County.

The deputy observed “Brunette’s speech was slurred and that he was unsteady on his feet.”

In the arrest footage, Brunette told police that he did not have his driver’s license or information regarding the golf cart and then handed over his wife’s driver’s license.





New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette during his Feb. 1, 2023 arrest in Florida, where he was charged with driving his golf cart under the influence of alcohol. Twitter/Andy Slater





New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette during his Feb. 1, 2023 arrest in Florida, where he was charged with driving his golf cart under the influence of alcohol. Twitter/Andy Slater

He can be seen telling officers in the body cam footage that he wasn’t driving the golf cart, as his wife was sitting in the passenger’s seat.

The Devils said in a statement to The Post at the time that they “were aware of the reports” regarding Brunette and were “in the process of gathering additional information.”

In July 2022, the Devils hired Brunette as an associate coach on head coach Lindy Ruff’s staff.

New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald called Brunette a “walking encyclopedia hockey-wise” and also referenced Brunette’s coaching chemistry with Ruff, according to NHL.com.





Associate coach Andrew Brunette of the New Jersey Devils directs the players during a break in action against the Florida Panthers at the FLA Live Arena on March 18, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. Getty Images

The Devils suffered a 5-1 loss to the Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at the Prudential Center on Tuesday.

Game 2 is set for Thursday in New Jersey.