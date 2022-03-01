Devils blow early lead in loss to Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine both scored and had an assist, Jake Christiansen notched his first career goal and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Tuesday night and end a two-game losing streak.

Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal and Jakub Voracek had two assists for Columbus, which beat New Jersey at home for the seventh straight time dating back to 2018. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots in his 19th win.

Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored for the Devils, and Nico Daws made 27 saves.

Hughes put the Devils up 1-0 just 54 seconds into the game after a scramble in front of Merzlikins.

The Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner celebrates his goal with teammates. Ben Jackson

Christiansen, an emergency recall from the AHL playing in his third NHL game, pulled Columbus even with about 7 minutes left in the period with a sniper shot from a cross-ice pass from Cole Sillinger. Bjorkstrand then put Columbus ahead with 2:25 left in the first off a one-timer from between the circles.

Jenner capitalized on a two-man advantage and put Columbus up 3-1 46 seconds into the second period for his team-leading seventh power-play goal and 23rd overall.

Hischier pulled the Devils within a goal with 4 minutes left in the second, beating Merzlikins blocker side, but Laine extended the Columbus lead to 4-2 with his 20th goal of the season and 23rd point in the last 14 games.

Zacha made it 4-3 at 7:07 of the third with wrister off the rush, one second after a Columbus penalty expired.