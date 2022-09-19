Detroit Lions Sportsbook Promo Codes & Betting Bonuses

Commercial Content, 21+



The New York Post breaks down the latest Detroit Lions promo codes and betting offers for betting the franchise during the 2022 NFL season.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 with Promo Code NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars with Promo Code NPBONUSFULL New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



Bet up to $1,000, Get Refunded if You Lose with Promo Code NYPOST1000 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO, MI & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

More on Detroit Lions Promo Codes and Betting Bonuses

All the offers listed on this page can be used for all the Lions games, meaning you are able to claim at any time throughout the season. However, many sportsbooks will offer specific promotions on the Detroit Lions, for their biggest games during the campaign.

At this time, there are no specific Detroit Lions promotions or offers available, so be sure to check back here ahead of the upcoming Lions games.

Detroit Lions Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code



<br />

Caesars Sportsbook is offering a fantastic promotion to kick off the NFL season in style for new customers. You are able to bet $1,250 risk-free on the Lions, by signing up to Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code NPBONUSFULL.

BetMGM Detroit Lions Promo Code



<br />

A fantastic risk-free first sports bet on the Lions, up to $1,000 is available to new customers. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS, new customers can take advantage of this amazing offer and get involved in betting on the Lions.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep all of the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

FanDuel Sportsbook Detroit Lions Promo Code

<br />

The FanDuel new customer promo code allows new customers to claim a juicy sum of $150 in free bets. Simply place any $5 sports wager at odds of -200 or more, and regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive $150 in free bets. This ultimately means you can wager $5 on the Lions, without having to worry about the outcome, and receive $150 in free bets.

FanDuel sportsbook’s new customer offer is one of the easiest to claim, and that’s why it is one of our favorites.

D’Andre Swift Getty Images

How to bet on the Detroit Lions in Michigan



Online sports betting became legal in Michigan in January 2021, allowing residents to bet on the Lions from their phone, tablet, or PC. This followed the launch of retail sports betting in the Great Lakes State, which had begun in March 2020.

In April 2022, Eagle Casino and Sports became the newest member of the Michigan online sportsbook world, meaning Michigan is operating at its full capacity of 15 online sports betting providers. This is one of the largest number of sportsbooks in a single fans, giving you plenty of opportunities to wager on the Lions.

How to bet on the Detroit Lions in New York



Online sports betting in New York launched in early 2022, just in time for Super Bowl 56. The upcoming NFL season marks the first season in which folks in the Empire State can bet on the Lions.

Although there are physical books at the Meadowlands near Metlife Stadium, the best way to wager on the Lions in New York is with an online sports betting site.

New York has a number of fantastic sports betting sites with super bonus offers, which all take wagers on the NFL. The FanDuel Sportsbook new customer offer does not require a promo code, or one of our favorites is the PointsBet Sign-Up Offer which contains one of the most lucrative bonuses in the USA.

Detroit Lions Sports Betting Apps



The newest way to wager on the Lions is through sports betting apps. These apps bring the action right to your fingertips, allowing you to place your bets on the go, from wherever you are.

Whether you’re at the game, watching in a bar, or sitting at home, you are able to wager on the Lions on some fantastic mobile betting apps.

Jared Goff Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Signing up for a new sportsbook account using a promo code can be a little confusing, especially as some sportsbooks do not require a bonus code when signing up.

Choose your Detroit Lions Sportsbook Promo Code. Head over to the sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offers. Enter the required details and verify your information. If necessary, enter the promo code. Claim your bonus.

Detroit Lions Betting Analysis

The New York Post’s football experts have been previewing each NFL team’s 2022 NFL season with intimate detail. Get some expert picks and analysis, including some futures bets for the Lions this year.

Moneyline Analysis



Detroit Lions ML: 3-13-1

The Detroit Lions were 0-8 at the midway point in the season, and remarkably didn’t finish with the worst record in the league. Detroit didn’t manage a win in their ninth game of the season, but a tie against the Steelers still snapped their losing streak.

That game against the Steelers was one of six in which Detroit tied or lost by four or fewer points. The perpetual losing certainly got to Lions head coach Dan Campbell who seemed to break down at times during his postgame pressers.

However, the Lions’ losses were never due to a lack of effort as the team continued to compete for their head coach every Sunday.

Spread Betting analysis



Detroit Lions ATS: 11-6

Of course, a losing record does not necessarily mean a poor record against the spread. Whilst having the second worst winning record in the league, the Lions boasted the fourth best ATS record.

As expected, the Lions not once entered a game as favorites all season.

Just six of their 13 losses game by double figures or more, so the Lions had the ability to keep games close. The Lions managed to cover a +16.5 spread against eventual Super Bowl winners LA Rams, losing by nine points.

Between Week 10 and 18, the Lions only failed to cover the spread on two occasions. Of course, picking up some form helped their case, but this goes to show that you don’t have to win games to be a profitable betting team.

Totals Analysis



Detroit Lions Over/Under record: 7-10

The Lions’ record for totals is neither here nor there, and there’s not much of a story to tell. Given their poor record, 10 unders is not too bad considering the number of points the Lions shipped in the 2021 NFL season.

A five-game streak of unders followed back-to-back overs in Weeks 1 and 2, with eight of the Lions’ unders coming in a nine-game spell.

In all three of the Lions’ wins, the over hit – showing that when the offense turned up, so did the over. A new look side ahead of the upcoming season, it will be interesting to see what trend the Lions’ total takes this season.

Betting on the Lions?

Detroit Lions Schedule



Week Opponent Week 1 Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 2 Vs. Washington Commanders Week 3 @ Minnesota Vikings Week 4 Vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 5 @ New England Patriots Week 6 BYE Week 7 @ Dallas Cowboys Week 8 Vs. Miami Dolphins Week 9 Vs. Green Bay Packers Week 10 @ Chicago Bears Week 11 @ New York Giants Week 12 Vs. Buffalo Bills Week 13 Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 14 Vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 15 @ New York Jets Week 16 @ Carolina Panthers Week 17 Vs. Chicago Bears Week 18 @ Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions Betting partnerships



Detroit Lions x WynnBet



WynnBET, one of the best sports betting sites in Michigan, has a multi-year sponsorship with the Detroit Lions. As part of the agreement, the Lions designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team and house the “WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field.”

The WynnBET Sports Bar is available for fans over 21 with a ticket to Lions games. Fans visiting the space will have access to brand ambassadors, live betting lines, and food and drinks as part of the overall WynnBET onsite experience.

As part of the agreement, WynnBET will have access to significant digital and traditional media assets. Specifically, WynnBET will have visibility on the Lions’ mobile app, social media accounts, preseason TV broadcast, regular-season pregame TV programming and in-game radio broadcasts.