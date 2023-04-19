Details of crash that injured NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson revealed

The fatal car crash that significantly injured 2023 NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson was allegedly caused by an impaired driver.

Police said that Michael Dunn, a 55-year-old man who died in the head-on collision with Jefferson on April 9 in Mobile County, Al., was suspected of having drugs and alcohol in his system, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Jefferson, 23, is a wideout for the University of Louisiana.

Jefferson was not suspected to be under the influence at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The report did not specify why police believed Dunn to be impaired, as a blood test drawn at the time of the crash has not yet yielded results.

A diagram released by police alleged that Dunn’s 2014 Dodge Charger veered into Jefferson’s lane and hit his 2019 Chevrolet Impala head-on.

Jefferson’s vehicle was also hit by a third car after the initial collision.

The police report said that Jefferson was driving 75 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone, while Dunn’s speed was cited as “unknown.”





A previous police report said that Dunn was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

It is unclear whether or when Jefferson will be able to proceed with his football career.

The Advocate reported at the time of the crash that Jefferson suffered multiple breaks in one of his legs.

The wideout required “multiple surgeries,” Jefferson’s agent, Jon Perzley of Sportstars, said in the wake of the accident.





Michael Jefferson does the broad jump at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Getty Images

Last season, Jefferson caught 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns and made the third-team All-Sun Belt.

He had been expected to be a mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 199 pounds, Jefferson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Jefferson transferred to Louisiana from Alabama State in 2021.