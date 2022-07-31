Deshaun Watson’s NFL suspension decision expected Monday

Deshaun Watson’s suspension decision is expected Monday, according to CBS’ Josina Anderson. Sue Robinson, the judge deciding Watson’s fate, can hand the Browns quarterback anything from no suspension to an indefinite one.

The NFL is reportedly looking to hit Watson with the latter.

Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of massage therapists, reportedly plans on suing the NFL in federal court if he’s suspended for the full season. Watson has not faced criminal charges and has settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed by the massage therapists.

The three-time Pro Bowler is currently at training camp with the Browns and practicing and will abide by Robinson’s decision, according to a statement released by the NFLPA on Sunday.

“In advance of Judge Robinson’s decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of this proceeding,” the NFLPA said. “First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation. A former Federal Judge – appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL – held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially.

“Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

Deshaun Watson Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Watson was traded to Cleveland from the Texans this offseason for a treasure trove of assets. The Browns then signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, which pays the quarterback $1.035 million for the 2022 season likely as a precaution in case he gets suspended.

As another hedge against Watson’s anticipated suspension, the Browns recently signed journeyman Josh Rosen as the third quarterback on their roster. Jacoby Brissett will likely be the starting quarterback if Watson is suspended.