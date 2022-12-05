Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, attends QB’s Browns debut

Deshaun Watson’s longtime girlfriend supported the Browns quarterback on Sunday in his NFL return.

Jilly Anais, who has been linked to the signal-caller since 2019, attended the Browns’ Week 13 matchup against Watson’s former Texans team in Houston, following an 11-week suspension after the quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen massage therapists.

Anais took to Instagram early in the day to give fans a peek at her glamorous pre-game routine. From there, she and loved ones made their way to NRG Stadium, where the group — all clad in Watson’s No. 4 Browns jersey — watched the game.

Jilly Anais poses in a Deshaun Watson Browns jersey ahead of Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 4, 2022. Instagram/Jilly Anais

Jilly Anais is seen attending the Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans game on Dec. 4, 2022. Instagram

Watson spent four seasons with the Texans, who selected him 12th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Watson requested a trade from the Texans in January 2021 and two months later, he was hit with accusations of sexual assault, with lawsuits being filed against the quarterback.

Watson did not play the entirety of the 2021 NFL season and in March 2022 was traded to the Browns, who signed him to a five-year contract worth $230 million, fully guaranteed.

Leading up to the start of the 2022 season, the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached a settlement in regard to Watson’s punishment, suspending him for the first 11 games of the season, along with a $5 million fine. Watson, who has settled 23 civil lawsuits, has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson carries the ball against the Texans on Dec. 4, 2022. AP

Before taking his first snap on Sunday, Watson was showered with a chorus of boos from Texans fans. As for his actual performance, Watson turned in a forgettable outing, completing 12 of 22 attempts for 131 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in the Browns’ 27-14 win.

Watson was asked postgame if he felt “remorseful for the conduct that got you suspended,” per Pro Football Talk, to which the quarterback responded, “Like I said before, that’s something that legal and clinical have answered before, and they don’t want me to address anything like that.

“Of course, it’s a tough situation. The suspension was tough. But at the same time, my main focus was just trying to be 1-0 as a football player today.”

Cleveland improved to 5-7 on the season and will face the Bengals (8-4) next Sunday.