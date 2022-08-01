Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend at Browns training camp after suspension

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, singer Jilly Anais appeared to be present at Browns training camp on Monday in the aftermath of the quarterback’s suspension news.

Anais took to her Instagram story to share a selfie video with her brother, Jules Moor Jr., who held up an “all camp pass.”

Both siblings wore lanyards with Cleveland’s colors while at what appeared to be CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio.

Earlier on Monday, Watson was handed down a six-game suspension after a decision by U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson — the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and the players’ union to determine whether Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Robinson has since released a 16-page report detailing her decision. The NFL has three days to submit an appeal of disciplinary officer Robinson’s ruling, and released a statement on Monday — stating that the league will review the decision “to determine next steps.”

Jilly Anais with brother Jules Moor at Browns training camp in Berea, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Instagram

The NFL Players Association issued a statement on Sunday stating that it would not appeal Robinson’s ruling.

Watson has yet to address the suspension as of Monday afternoon. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly addressed the ruling at training camp on Monday, where Watson took most of the quarterback snaps.

Watson and his girlfriend have appeared to remain a united front since allegations of sexual misconduct against the quarterback were first made public last March. The Pro Bowl quarterback has maintained his innocence since the allegations surfaced.

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson on a boat in Miami, Florida on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Instagram

Anais has yet to directly address the situation publicly. She took to Instagram last April to share a photo with Watson on a jet ski, that showed her raising two middle fingers.

Watson and Anais enjoyed a Top Golf-themed “date night” at FirstEnergy Stadium over the weekend. The pair has been dating for years following Anais’ split from Hawks guard Dejounte Murray in 2018.

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson pose for a photo together in February 2021. Instagram

Watson threw Anais a private party for her 26th birthday in January, at Turner’s restaurant in Houston — two months before the Texans traded him to the Browns in a March blockbuster.

Watson — who has not played since the 2020 season — signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns. He requested a trade out of Houston in January 2021.