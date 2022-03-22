Deshaun Watson spotted at girlfriend’s show after Browns trade

Deshaun Watson was traded to Cleveland on Friday but spent some time over the weekend in Houston for girlfriend Jilly Anais’ concert.

Anais was supposed to open for Chris Brown in Houston, but she wound up pivoting to the Texas Smoke Break Fest after Brown’s show was canceled. Watson was spotted backstage with Anais by Isiah Carey, a reporter from Fox 26 in Houston.

“Yesterday was a world wind of emotions,” Anais wrote on Instagram after the show. “From the show at the Toyota Center getting canceled while at sound check, to being able to open up for 2 Chainz with an hour notice all I can say is I am so thankful my team and I were still able to perform what we spent months preparing for.”

From seemingly out of nowhere, Watson was traded from the Texans to the Browns last week. The Browns sent three first-round picks, plus additional draft compensation, and gave Watson a five-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $230 million.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 22 Houston-area massage therapists last year. A Texas grand jury decided not to press criminal charges.

Watson still faces civil litigation, however, as well as potential discipline under Roger Goodell’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Watson, when active, is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Last season, he was deactivated with pay by the Texans, as the sexual misconduct allegations were being handled by the courts.