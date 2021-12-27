Deshaun Watson spends Christmas with girlfriend Jilly Anais

Deshaun Watson is in NFL limbo as a myriad of misconduct allegations from massage therapists have not yet been adjudicated, but his relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais appears to be going strong.

On Saturday, Anais shared a collection of Christmas photos on Instagram, some of which featured the embattled Texans quarterback.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson celebrates Christmas with girlfriend Jilly Anais. Instagram

“FAMILY: Where life begins & love never ends! Merry Christmas,” Anais captioned the post.

In the snapshots, Anais is seen rocking a onesie as she poses beside the 26-year-old Watson and the couple’s dogs, one of which was acquired in November.

Anais, who is a singer, has been dating Watson for more than two years.

Watson, a former first-round pick, is currently facing 22 civil suits on allegations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy. He has missed the entire season for the Texans.

It is unclear whether the NFL will discipline Watson, or how severely, once these cases are resolved.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Jan. 3, 2021. Getty Images

Last week, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer floated the Cleveland Browns as a potential destination for Watson next season.

Amid the allegations, Anais has remained by Watson’s side.