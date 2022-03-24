Deshaun Watson potentially facing criminal charges from a new grand jury

Deshaun Watson may not be clear on criminal charges just yet.

Fox 8 in Houston is reporting that a grand jury in Brazoria County in Texas has convened to hear evidence in a case against him.

Two weeks ago, a grand jury in Harris County, Texas declined to press charges against Watson.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 Houston-area massage therapists. Civil litigation is pending, and he still faces potential discipline under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Watson’s attorney Rustin Hardin told Fox 8 that this new grand jury does not represent a different case against Watson than the ones that have already been in the news.

“It’s not a new complaint,” Hardin told the outlet. The attorney said that this second grand jury waited until Harris County’s grand jury finished their deliberations before convening on Watson.

A second Texas grand jury is reportedly hearing evidence in the sexual misconduct case against Deshaun Watson. Getty Images

Watson was traded from the Texans to the Browns last week. Corresponding with the trade, Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland that is fully guaranteed.

Watson, 26, is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league when active. Last season, as these sexual misconduct allegations made their way through the courts, Watson was deactivated with pay by the Texans.